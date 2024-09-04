Board Meeting 19 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting- Declaration of Interim Dividend Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. on 19th November 2024, has declared an interim dividend of 1750% i.e. Rs. 35/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each, for the financial year ending 31st March 2025. As already intimated to you vide our letter dated 14th November 2024, the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend has been fixed as Friday, 29th November 2024, and the dividend amount will be paid to those shareholders within 30 days from today. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.11.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 11th November 2024. Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 11th November 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve issue of Bonus Shares Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting This refers to our letter dated 6th September 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company (Board), at its meeting held today i.e. 20th September 2024, considered the matter of issuance of Bonus Shares. After detailed discussions, it was decided that the Company needs to seek appropriate clarification/approval from the Regulator i.e. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in respect of issue of Bonus Shares to the Non Resident shareholders (including those covered under the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Foreign Portfolio Investment), having regard to the fact that the Company is engaged in manufacture of cigarette and other tobacco products wherein FDI is currently prohibited. In view of the above, the Board decided that on receipt of the necessary clarification / approval from RBI, Board meeting will be subsequently convened to approve the issuance of Bonus Shares and undertake necessary steps to implement the decision thereafter. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.09.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 7th August 2024 to consider and approve financial results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend final dividend (if any) for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Apr 2024 16 Apr 2024

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024