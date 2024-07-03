SectorFinance
Open₹1,306.1
Prev. Close₹1,297.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹7,327.69
Day's High₹1,318
Day's Low₹1,246.5
52 Week's High₹1,312.1
52 Week's Low₹591.5
Book Value₹128.63
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)48,841.33
P/E95.85
EPS13.53
Divi. Yield1.18
360 ONE did not provide information on the size of the investment, the valuation, or the investor from whom it is acquiring the interest.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35.89
35.61
17.74
17.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,522.53
2,318.02
2,406.54
2,412.14
Net Worth
2,558.42
2,353.63
2,424.28
2,429.72
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,507.03
1,902.63
1,850.65
1,611.63
1,503.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,507.03
1,902.63
1,850.65
1,611.63
1,503.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
417.7
158.91
227.18
47.39
24.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Nilesh Shivji Vikamsey
Independent Director
Geet Mathur
Non Executive Director
Yatin Shah
Managing Director
KARAN BHAGAT
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Pankaj Vaish
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
S Narayan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rohit Bhase
Nominee
Pavninder Singh
Nominee
RISHI MANDAWAT
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Akhil Gupta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Revathy Ashok
Additional Director
Pierre De Weck
Reports by 360 ONE WAM Ltd
Summary
360 One Wam Ltd. (Earlier known IIFL Wealth Management Ltd / IIFLW) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 17 January, 2008. The Company is a Holding Company to its subsidiaries engaged in Wealth and Asset Management Services including financial asset distribution, broking, lending, credit and investment solutions and asset and portfolio management. It provides transaction structuring and advisory services relating to financial products to its clients. In year 2009, IIFL Inc set up international offices including Dubai, Singapore and Mauritius as a global foorprint.In 2011, IIFL Wealth Management acquired Finest Wealth Managers in Pune adding nearly Rs 1700 crores to AUM.In 2012, the companys wealth management reached Rs 25000 crores AUM.In 2013, it acquired an Asset Management and a Private Equity Firm; launch of only success fee-based Alternative Investment Fund.In 2014, the company took lead in an Alternative Investment Fund space and is presently the No.1 Manager of Alternatives in India.In 2015, General Atlantic picked up 21.61% stake in IIFL Wealth & Asset Management, thru which the investment endorsed its quality of team and business. In year 2016, the company acquired an NBFC, infusing Rs 900 crore as capital, and renamed it IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd.In year 2017, IIFL Asset Managements Special Opportunities Fund, the first-of-its-kind pre-IPO fund in India, raised over Rs 7500 crores. In the year of 2018, Chennai- based Wealth Advisors India and Bangalore-base
Read More
The 360 ONE WAM Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1257.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of 360 ONE WAM Ltd is ₹48841.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of 360 ONE WAM Ltd is 95.85 and 10.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a 360 ONE WAM Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of 360 ONE WAM Ltd is ₹591.5 and ₹1312.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
360 ONE WAM Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.66%, 3 Years at 52.98%, 1 Year at 97.96%, 6 Month at 37.53%, 3 Month at 35.76% and 1 Month at 12.14%.
