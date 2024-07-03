iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

360 ONE WAM Ltd Share Price

1,257.9
(-3.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,306.1
  • Day's High1,318
  • 52 Wk High1,312.1
  • Prev. Close1,297.15
  • Day's Low1,246.5
  • 52 Wk Low 591.5
  • Turnover (lac)7,327.69
  • P/E95.85
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value128.63
  • EPS13.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)48,841.33
  • Div. Yield1.18
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

360 ONE WAM Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1,306.1

Prev. Close

1,297.15

Turnover(Lac.)

7,327.69

Day's High

1,318

Day's Low

1,246.5

52 Week's High

1,312.1

52 Week's Low

591.5

Book Value

128.63

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

48,841.33

P/E

95.85

EPS

13.53

Divi. Yield

1.18

360 ONE WAM Ltd Corporate Action

19 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Jun, 2024

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

360 ONE WAM Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

360 ONE picks up stake in OneSource Specialty Pharma

360 ONE picks up stake in OneSource Specialty Pharma

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Nov 2024|11:59 AM

360 ONE did not provide information on the size of the investment, the valuation, or the investor from whom it is acquiring the interest.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

360 ONE WAM Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:38 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 14.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 14.77%

Non-Promoter- 75.30%

Institutions: 75.29%

Non-Institutions: 9.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

360 ONE WAM Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

35.89

35.61

17.74

17.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,522.53

2,318.02

2,406.54

2,412.14

Net Worth

2,558.42

2,353.63

2,424.28

2,429.72

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,507.03

1,902.63

1,850.65

1,611.63

1,503.08

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,507.03

1,902.63

1,850.65

1,611.63

1,503.08

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

417.7

158.91

227.18

47.39

24.4

View Annually Results

360 ONE WAM Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT 360 ONE WAM Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Nilesh Shivji Vikamsey

Independent Director

Geet Mathur

Non Executive Director

Yatin Shah

Managing Director

KARAN BHAGAT

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Pankaj Vaish

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

S Narayan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rohit Bhase

Nominee

Pavninder Singh

Nominee

RISHI MANDAWAT

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Akhil Gupta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Revathy Ashok

Additional Director

Pierre De Weck

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by 360 ONE WAM Ltd

Summary

360 One Wam Ltd. (Earlier known IIFL Wealth Management Ltd / IIFLW) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 17 January, 2008. The Company is a Holding Company to its subsidiaries engaged in Wealth and Asset Management Services including financial asset distribution, broking, lending, credit and investment solutions and asset and portfolio management. It provides transaction structuring and advisory services relating to financial products to its clients. In year 2009, IIFL Inc set up international offices including Dubai, Singapore and Mauritius as a global foorprint.In 2011, IIFL Wealth Management acquired Finest Wealth Managers in Pune adding nearly Rs 1700 crores to AUM.In 2012, the companys wealth management reached Rs 25000 crores AUM.In 2013, it acquired an Asset Management and a Private Equity Firm; launch of only success fee-based Alternative Investment Fund.In 2014, the company took lead in an Alternative Investment Fund space and is presently the No.1 Manager of Alternatives in India.In 2015, General Atlantic picked up 21.61% stake in IIFL Wealth & Asset Management, thru which the investment endorsed its quality of team and business. In year 2016, the company acquired an NBFC, infusing Rs 900 crore as capital, and renamed it IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd.In year 2017, IIFL Asset Managements Special Opportunities Fund, the first-of-its-kind pre-IPO fund in India, raised over Rs 7500 crores. In the year of 2018, Chennai- based Wealth Advisors India and Bangalore-base
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the 360 ONE WAM Ltd share price today?

The 360 ONE WAM Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1257.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of 360 ONE WAM Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of 360 ONE WAM Ltd is ₹48841.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of 360 ONE WAM Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of 360 ONE WAM Ltd is 95.85 and 10.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of 360 ONE WAM Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a 360 ONE WAM Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of 360 ONE WAM Ltd is ₹591.5 and ₹1312.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of 360 ONE WAM Ltd?

360 ONE WAM Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.66%, 3 Years at 52.98%, 1 Year at 97.96%, 6 Month at 37.53%, 3 Month at 35.76% and 1 Month at 12.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of 360 ONE WAM Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of 360 ONE WAM Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 14.78 %
Institutions - 75.30 %
Public - 9.92 %

QUICKLINKS FOR 360 ONE WAM Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.