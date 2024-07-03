Summary

360 One Wam Ltd. (Earlier known IIFL Wealth Management Ltd / IIFLW) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 17 January, 2008. The Company is a Holding Company to its subsidiaries engaged in Wealth and Asset Management Services including financial asset distribution, broking, lending, credit and investment solutions and asset and portfolio management. It provides transaction structuring and advisory services relating to financial products to its clients. In year 2009, IIFL Inc set up international offices including Dubai, Singapore and Mauritius as a global foorprint.In 2011, IIFL Wealth Management acquired Finest Wealth Managers in Pune adding nearly Rs 1700 crores to AUM.In 2012, the companys wealth management reached Rs 25000 crores AUM.In 2013, it acquired an Asset Management and a Private Equity Firm; launch of only success fee-based Alternative Investment Fund.In 2014, the company took lead in an Alternative Investment Fund space and is presently the No.1 Manager of Alternatives in India.In 2015, General Atlantic picked up 21.61% stake in IIFL Wealth & Asset Management, thru which the investment endorsed its quality of team and business. In year 2016, the company acquired an NBFC, infusing Rs 900 crore as capital, and renamed it IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd.In year 2017, IIFL Asset Managements Special Opportunities Fund, the first-of-its-kind pre-IPO fund in India, raised over Rs 7500 crores. In the year of 2018, Chennai- based Wealth Advisors India and Bangalore-base

