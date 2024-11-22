Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

We wish to inform the Exchange that the Stakeholders Relationship Committee (the Committee) has, at its meeting held today i.e. October 24, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved the opening of issue through qualified institutions placement We, 360 ONE WAM LIMITED wish to inform the Exchange regarding Stakeholders Relationship Committee Meeting held today i.e. October 29, 2024 with respect to closure of issue, allocation of equity shares, placement document and confirmation of allocation note (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

360 ONE WAM LTDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Please find enclosed outcome of the meeting on Board of Directors of 360 ONE WAM LIMITED held on Monday, October 21, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/10/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Sep 2024 13 Sep 2024

360 ONE WAM LTDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares through various options including through a qualified institutions placement in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended and such other acts rules and regulations and subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be applicable and 2. approval of the notice for the general meeting / postal ballot for obtaining the shareholders approval in this regard. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors (Board) of 360 ONE WAM LIMITED (Company and formerly known as IIFL Wealth Management Limited) at its meeting held today i.e. September 19, 2024, has, inter-alia, approved raising of funds by issue of such number of equity shares of the Company of face value Re. 1/- each, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 2,250 Crores (Rupees Two Thousand Two Hundred and Fifty Crores only), through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) in one or more tranches in accordance with the applicable laws and subject to necessary approval(s) including approval of the members of the Company by way of Special resolution. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Aug 2024 25 Aug 2024

Please find intimation for completion of tenure of Mr. Nilesh Vikamsey as Independent Director and Chairperson of the Board.

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

360 ONE WAM LTDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024; and b) declaration of second interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 to the equity shareholders of the Company. Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of 360 ONE WAM LIMITED held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 unaudited financial results (consolidated and standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024; second interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 of Rs. 2.5/- (Rupees two and paise fifty only) per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each and has fixed the record date as Wednesday, August 7, 2024, for this purpose. The said interim dividend will be paid / dispatched on or before Wednesday, August 28, 2024, subject to applicable taxes; and appointment of Mr. Akhil Gupta, Independent Director of the Company, as Chairperson of the Board of the Company with effect from August 25, 2024, in view of completion of tenure of Mr. Nilesh Vikamsey as an Independent Director of the Company on August 24, 2024. The Board expressed its deep appreciation and gratitude for the valuable contributions of Mr. Nilesh Vikamsey made during his tenure as an Independent Director of the Company and the Chairperson of the Board. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.07.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Jun 2024 9 Jun 2024

360 ONE WAM LTDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and evaluate issue of equity shares of the Company (of not more than one percent of the paid-up share capital of the Company as on the date of this intimation) by way of a preferential issue subject to necessary approvals. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON JUNE 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/06/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Apr 2024 4 Apr 2024

360 ONE WAM LTDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Further to our intimation dated March 27 2024 regarding closure of trading window and pursuant to Regulation 29 and 50 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of 360 ONE WAM LIMITED is scheduled to be held on Tuesday April 23 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve standalone and consolidated unaudited / audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. We also wish to inform you that the Company will host an earnings call at 2:00 p.m. (IST) on Wednesday April 24 2024 during which the management will discuss the Companys performance with the participants. Please find enclosed herewith the details to access the said earnings call. Subsequently the transcript and audio recording of the said earnings call will be made available on the website of the Company. Please take the same on your record. Intimation of interim dividend and record date pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.04.2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 23, 2024. a. unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2024 (both consolidated and standalone); b. first interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 of Rs. 3.5/- (Rupees three and paise fifty only) per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each and has fixed the record date as Thursday, May 2, 2024, for this purpose. The said interim dividend will be paid / dispatched on or before Wednesday, May 22, 2024, subject to applicable taxes; c. appointment of Ms. Revathy Ashok (DIN: 00057539) as Additional, Non-Executive, Independent Director of the Company with effect from April 23, 2024. The Board has recommended appointment of Ms. Revathy Ashok as a Non-Executive, Independent Director of the Company for a period of five years from April 23, 2024, to April 22, 2029 (both days inclusive), to the shareholders of the Company for their approval by way of a postal ballot. Upon commencement of dispatch of the postal ballot notice, the Company shall intimate the same to the Stock Exchanges along with a copy of the said postal ballot notice. The Board at its meeting inter-alia took note that: a) Mr. Nirmal Jain (DIN: 00010535) and Mr. Venkataraman Rajamani (DIN: 00011919), Non- Executive Directors of the Company, who are liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing annual general meeting of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, in view of their personal commitments and pre-occupation, do not wish to be considered for re- appointment as directors of the Company; and b) Dr. S. Narayan, Independent Director of the Company, who shall complete his term as an Independent Director on June 24, 2024, in view of his advancing age and personal commitments, does not wish to be considered for re-appointment as an independent director of the Company for the second term. PLEASE FIND OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING OF 360 ONE WAM LIMITED (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.04.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jan 2024 4 Jan 2024