360 ONE WAM Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
862.76
849.34
791.74
629.79
549.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
862.76
849.34
791.74
629.79
549.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
27.67
86.2
259.46
40.88
72.88
Total Income
890.43
935.54
1,051.2
670.67
622.87
Total Expenditure
324.2
360.12
504.92
254.87
236.53
PBIDT
566.23
575.42
546.28
415.8
386.34
Interest
229.9
214.31
206.84
166.9
145.94
PBDT
336.33
361.11
339.44
248.9
240.4
Depreciation
17.23
16.46
16.55
13.87
13.65
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
88.33
96.99
30.42
42.21
47.62
Deferred Tax
-14.72
3.92
49.86
0.71
-6.78
Reported Profit After Tax
245.49
243.74
242.61
192.11
185.91
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
-0.11
Net Profit after Minority Interest
245.49
243.74
242.61
192.11
186.02
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-61.97
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
245.49
305.71
242.61
192.11
186.02
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.75
6.76
6.76
5.36
5.21
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
250
250
0
450
400
Equity
36.47
36.29
35.89
35.84
35.8
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
65.63
67.74
68.99
66.02
70.24
PBDTM(%)
38.98
42.51
42.87
39.52
43.7
PATM(%)
28.45
28.69
30.64
30.5
33.8
