360 ONE WAM Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,782.01
1,492.47
1,403.35
1,191.63
1,213.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,782.01
1,492.47
1,403.35
1,191.63
1,213.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
94.67
40.65
95.51
31.51
22.18
Total Income
1,876.68
1,533.12
1,498.86
1,223.13
1,235.97
Total Expenditure
712.03
557.05
656.67
521.5
475.64
PBIDT
1,164.65
976.07
842.19
701.63
760.33
Interest
438.91
292.02
273.75
319.34
457.12
PBDT
725.74
684.05
568.44
382.29
303.21
Depreciation
40.09
33.84
31.3
32.18
30.96
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
127.5
163.5
101.25
86.16
68.47
Deferred Tax
-3.45
-15.77
23.61
-1.94
-0.34
Reported Profit After Tax
561.6
502.48
412.28
265.89
204.13
Minority Interest After NP
-0.29
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
561.89
502.48
412.28
265.89
204.13
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
561.89
502.48
412.28
265.89
204.13
EPS (Unit Curr.)
15.72
56.58
46.74
30.46
23.82
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
850
1,850
2,750
3,500
500
Equity
35.84
17.8
17.73
17.52
17.41
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
65.35
65.39
60.01
58.87
62.64
PBDTM(%)
40.72
45.83
40.5
32.08
24.98
PATM(%)
31.51
33.66
29.37
22.31
16.81
