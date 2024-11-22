Invest wise with Expert advice
|Oct-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
14.77%
15.71%
15.79%
17.75%
17.77%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
75.29%
74.03%
73.28%
71.55%
71.34%
Non-Institutions
9.92%
10.25%
10.92%
10.68%
10.87%
Total Non-Promoter
85.22%
84.28%
84.2%
82.24%
82.22%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
360 ONE did not provide information on the size of the investment, the valuation, or the investor from whom it is acquiring the interest.Read More
