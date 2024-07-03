360 ONE WAM Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,507.03
1,902.63
1,850.65
1,611.63
1,503.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,507.03
1,902.63
1,850.65
1,611.63
1,503.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
417.7
158.91
227.18
47.39
24.4
Total Income
2,924.73
2,061.54
2,077.83
1,659.02
1,527.48
Total Expenditure
1,216.06
765.74
914.94
717.58
698.44
PBIDT
1,708.67
1,295.8
1,162.89
941.44
829.03
Interest
643.49
399.2
369.85
413.55
501.59
PBDT
1,065.18
896.6
793.04
527.89
327.44
Depreciation
56.64
46.31
41.74
42.97
41.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
157.92
226.02
123.28
123.96
69.36
Deferred Tax
46.41
-33.62
50.28
-8.23
15.9
Reported Profit After Tax
804.21
657.89
577.74
369.19
201.16
Minority Interest After NP
0
-0.04
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
804.21
657.93
577.74
369.19
201.16
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
804.21
657.93
577.74
369.19
201.16
EPS (Unit Curr.)
22.48
18.51
65.41
42.24
23.37
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
1,650
5,200
2,750
3,500
1,000
Equity
35.89
35.61
17.74
17.58
17.43
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
68.15
68.1
62.83
58.41
55.15
PBDTM(%)
42.48
47.12
42.85
32.75
21.78
PATM(%)
32.07
34.57
31.21
22.9
13.38
