360 ONE WAM Ltd Summary

360 One Wam Ltd. (Earlier known IIFL Wealth Management Ltd / IIFLW) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 17 January, 2008. The Company is a Holding Company to its subsidiaries engaged in Wealth and Asset Management Services including financial asset distribution, broking, lending, credit and investment solutions and asset and portfolio management. It provides transaction structuring and advisory services relating to financial products to its clients. In year 2009, IIFL Inc set up international offices including Dubai, Singapore and Mauritius as a global foorprint.In 2011, IIFL Wealth Management acquired Finest Wealth Managers in Pune adding nearly Rs 1700 crores to AUM.In 2012, the companys wealth management reached Rs 25000 crores AUM.In 2013, it acquired an Asset Management and a Private Equity Firm; launch of only success fee-based Alternative Investment Fund.In 2014, the company took lead in an Alternative Investment Fund space and is presently the No.1 Manager of Alternatives in India.In 2015, General Atlantic picked up 21.61% stake in IIFL Wealth & Asset Management, thru which the investment endorsed its quality of team and business. In year 2016, the company acquired an NBFC, infusing Rs 900 crore as capital, and renamed it IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd.In year 2017, IIFL Asset Managements Special Opportunities Fund, the first-of-its-kind pre-IPO fund in India, raised over Rs 7500 crores. In the year of 2018, Chennai- based Wealth Advisors India and Bangalore-based Altiore Advisors were acquired by the Company. In 2019, IIFL Wealth made a stake to its five renowned marquee investors.The Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst the Company, IIFL Finance Limited, India Infoline Finance Limited, India Infoline Media and Research Services Limited, IIFL Distribution Services Limited and their respective shareholders became effective from May 13, 2019. Upon the implementation of the said Scheme, the Wealth Business undertaking demerged as a separate listed entity and resulting to this, 1 fully paid up share of Rs 2/- ach was issued to the shareholders of IIFL Finance Limited, for every 7 shares of the Company held by them, as on June 6,2019. Further, fractional entitlement, was paid to the shareholders, by selling fractional shares in market. Accordingly, 4,56,04,924 equity shares of Rs 2/- each of the Company were issued and allotted in aggregate to Shareholders of the Company.In year of 2020, the Company acquired L&T Capital Markets, a wholly owned subsidiary of L&T Finance Holdings.Its consolidated AUM including custody assets stood at Rs 1,60,034 crores as of 31st March 2020 .During the period 2020, the Company allotted 26,59,718 equity shares in aggregate, pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement and exercise of stock options by eligible employees under the IIFL Wealth Employee Stock Option Schemes. Accordingly, total paid-up share capital of Company was increased to Rs 17,43,62,084 divided into 8,71,81,042 equity shares of Rs 2/- each.During the year 2020-21, IIFL Wealth Prime Limited (formerly known as IIFL Wealth Finance Limited) a wholly-owned subsidiary Company, had acquired IIFL Wealth Capital Markets Limited (formerly known as L&T Capital Markets Limited) on April 24, 2020.Total Assets under management including custody assets stood at Rs. 2,46,083 Crs as on Mar 21.Total Assets under management including custody assets stood at Rs. 3,27,237 Crs as on March 31, 2022.In FY 22, the Company launched and raised commitments for a suite of products including the IIFL Special Opportunities Fund Series 4 (SOF8), the Monopolistic Market Intermediaries Fund (MMIF), launched the Turnaround Opportunities Fund, category 3 AIF, listed equity; the Multi Strategy Fund- Series 2 investing in SOF8 and MMIF, the Income Opportunities Fund- 3, a credit fund investing into a fixed return instruments and instruments benefiting from an equity upside and late stage Pre-IPO Funds. Further, it launched first quant-based offering IIFL Quant Fund and raised over Rs 100 Crs in the NFO.Total Assets under management including custody assets stood at Rs. 3,40,834 Crs as on Mar 23.During 2022-23, the Company launched 360 ONE Equity Opportunity Fund (CAT III AIF), launched 360 ONE Equity Opportunity Fund Series 2 (CAT III AIF), primarily investing in listed equities to hedge portfolio return; launched 360 ONE Special Opportunity Fund - Series 11 and 360 ONE Mid-Stage Venture Fund I (formerly known as TrueScale Venture Growth Fund I). It raised commitments in Commercial Yield Fund (CAT II AIF), a sector-agnostic private credit strategy targeting high-quality credit backed by strong collaterals; further launched Income Opportunities Fund Series 4 (CAT II AIF), primarily investing in unlisted Infrastructure and Real Assets and launched multiple Large Value Funds. On listed equity front, 360 ONE Asset diligently provided investors with numerous updates on product performance and features and continued to onboard new distribution partners and achieve scale across existing products (Multicap PMS and Phoenix PMS). It launched a new debt PMS strategy Managed Credit Solution Portfolio. It launched 360 ONE ELSS Nifty 50 Tax Saver Index Fund (formerly known as IIFL ELSS NIFTY 50 Tax Saver Index Fund).