Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 47 of Listing Regulations, 2015, and in compliance with all applicable circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchanges Board of India in this regard, please find enclosed newspaper clippings of the public notice to the shareholders published today on June 19, 2024, intimating that the 17th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. (IST) through video conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means. Please find intimation for dispatch of notice of 17th AGM and Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.06.2024) Proceedings of the 17th Annual General Meeting of 360 ONE WAM LIMITED This is to inform that Mr. Nirmal Jain and Mr. Venkataraman Rajamani retires by rotation at the 17th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on July 11, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/07/2024)