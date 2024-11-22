|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 Jul 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|2.5
|250
|Interim 2
|Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of 360 ONE WAM LIMITED held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 Second interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 of Rs. 2.5/- (Rupees two and paise fifty only) per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each and has fixed the record date as Wednesday, August 7, 2024, for this purpose. The said interim dividend will be paid / dispatched on or before Wednesday, August 28, 2024, subject to applicable taxes.
|Dividend
|23 Apr 2024
|2 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|3.5
|350
|Interim 1
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 23, 2024. first interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 of Rs. 3.5/- (Rupees three and paise fifty only) per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each and has fixed the record date as Thursday, May 2, 2024, for this purpose. The said interim dividend will be paid / dispatched on or before Wednesday, May 22, 2024, subject to applicable taxes;
|Dividend
|18 Jan 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|4.5
|450
|Interim 4
|Outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors held on January 18, 2024 fourth interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24 of Rs. 4.5/- (Rupees four and paise fifty only) per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each and has fixed the record date as Monday, January 29, 2024, for this purpose. The said interim dividend will be paid / dispatched on or before Friday, February 16, 2024, subject to applicable taxes
