Dividend 30 Jul 2024 7 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024 2.5 250 Interim 2

Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of 360 ONE WAM LIMITED held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 Second interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 of Rs. 2.5/- (Rupees two and paise fifty only) per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each and has fixed the record date as Wednesday, August 7, 2024, for this purpose. The said interim dividend will be paid / dispatched on or before Wednesday, August 28, 2024, subject to applicable taxes.

Dividend 23 Apr 2024 2 May 2024 2 May 2024 3.5 350 Interim 1

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 23, 2024. first interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 of Rs. 3.5/- (Rupees three and paise fifty only) per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each and has fixed the record date as Thursday, May 2, 2024, for this purpose. The said interim dividend will be paid / dispatched on or before Wednesday, May 22, 2024, subject to applicable taxes;

Dividend 18 Jan 2024 29 Jan 2024 29 Jan 2024 4.5 450 Interim 4