360 ONE WAM Ltd Dividend

1,180.3
(-1.56%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:09:56 PM

360 ONE CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend30 Jul 20247 Aug 20247 Aug 20242.5250Interim 2
Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of 360 ONE WAM LIMITED held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 Second interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 of Rs. 2.5/- (Rupees two and paise fifty only) per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each and has fixed the record date as Wednesday, August 7, 2024, for this purpose. The said interim dividend will be paid / dispatched on or before Wednesday, August 28, 2024, subject to applicable taxes.
Dividend23 Apr 20242 May 20242 May 20243.5350Interim 1
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 23, 2024. first interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 of Rs. 3.5/- (Rupees three and paise fifty only) per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each and has fixed the record date as Thursday, May 2, 2024, for this purpose. The said interim dividend will be paid / dispatched on or before Wednesday, May 22, 2024, subject to applicable taxes;
Dividend18 Jan 202429 Jan 202429 Jan 20244.5450Interim 4
Outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors held on January 18, 2024 fourth interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24 of Rs. 4.5/- (Rupees four and paise fifty only) per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each and has fixed the record date as Monday, January 29, 2024, for this purpose. The said interim dividend will be paid / dispatched on or before Friday, February 16, 2024, subject to applicable taxes

360 ONE picks up stake in OneSource Specialty Pharma

360 ONE picks up stake in OneSource Specialty Pharma

22 Nov 2024|11:59 AM

360 ONE did not provide information on the size of the investment, the valuation, or the investor from whom it is acquiring the interest.

