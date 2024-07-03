iifl-logo-icon 1
Deepak Nitrite Ltd Share Price

2,455
(0.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:29:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,445
  • Day's High2,468.05
  • 52 Wk High3,169
  • Prev. Close2,452.7
  • Day's Low2,427.55
  • 52 Wk Low 2,021
  • Turnover (lac)1,846.55
  • P/E99.34
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value231.67
  • EPS24.68
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)33,484.49
  • Div. Yield0.31
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
Deepak Nitrite Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

2,445

Prev. Close

2,452.7

Turnover(Lac.)

1,846.55

Day's High

2,468.05

Day's Low

2,427.55

52 Week's High

3,169

52 Week's Low

2,021

Book Value

231.67

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

33,484.49

P/E

99.34

EPS

24.68

Divi. Yield

0.31

Deepak Nitrite Ltd Corporate Action

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 7.5

arrow

14 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Jul, 2024

arrow

14 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Deepak Nitrite Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

14 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Deepak Nitrite Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:45 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.23%

Non-Promoter- 28.97%

Institutions: 28.97%

Non-Institutions: 21.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Deepak Nitrite Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.28

27.28

27.28

27.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,927.26

2,597.78

2,228.72

1,817.47

Net Worth

2,954.54

2,625.06

2,256

1,844.75

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,511.05

1,809.14

2,229.66

1,454.97

yoy growth (%)

38.79

-18.86

53.24

18.03

Raw materials

-1,221.34

-770.89

-887.98

-843.81

As % of sales

48.63

42.61

39.82

57.99

Employee costs

-196.74

-181.05

-174.97

-132.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

642.01

478.61

706.03

122.08

Depreciation

-72.54

-66.88

-77.93

-51.94

Tax paid

-155.8

-123.89

-161.99

-38.62

Working capital

294.69

-10.62

-6.54

20.2

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

38.79

-18.86

53.24

18.03

Op profit growth

20.38

-32.71

293.1

41.47

EBIT growth

33.32

-33.54

347.19

54.97

Net profit growth

37.06

-34.79

551.89

-24.57

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7,681.83

7,972.06

6,802.19

4,359.75

4,229.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,681.83

7,972.06

6,802.19

4,359.75

4,229.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

155.94

47.58

42.61

21.52

35.2

Deepak Nitrite Ltd Peer Comparison

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Deepak Nitrite Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

C K Mehta

Chairman & Managing Director

D C Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Arvind Bajpai

Executive Director & CEO

Maulik D Mehta

Director (Finance) & CFO

Sanjay Upadhyay

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sanjay Asher

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Purvi Sheth

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ajay C Mehta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Dileep Choksi

Non Executive Director

MEGHAV DEEPAK MEHTA

Whole-time Director

Girish Satarkar

Independent Director

Punit Lalbhai

Independent Director

Vipul Shah

Independent Director

PRAKASH SAMUDRA DINKAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Deepak Nitrite Ltd

Summary

Deepak Nitrite Limited (DNL) is a prominent chemical manufacturing company. The Company manufactures Advanced Intermediates. It has a diversified portfolio of chemical intermediates that cater to various end-user industries and falls under Strategic Business Units (SBUs) of Basic Chemicals (BC), Fine and Speciality Chemicals (FSC) and Performance Products (PP). Its manufacturing facilities are located at Nandesari and Dahej in Gujarat, Roha and Taloja in Maharashtra, and Hyderabad in Telengana. Even as the operations are now predominantly domestic, it enjoys significant footprint offshore, especially into Europe, USA, Japan, Latin America, South East, and Far-East Asia - an export network spanning over 45 countries.Deepak Nitrite Limited was incorporated in the year June 06th, 1970. During the year the 1984-1985, the company started to manufacture 3000 TPA concentrated nitric acid and in the same year the company commissioned its hexamine plant. During the year, the company acquired 31 acres of land in village Kareli in District Bharuch. During the year 1986-1987, the company started the production of new items namely, Guanidine Nitrate and Hydroxylamine Sulphate. During the year the 1987-89, the company commissioned of the second CAN plant. During the year 1994-1995, the company successfully achieved rated capacity utilization for the whole year the Nitroaromatic plants capacity being enhanced in a phased manner and in the same year the company developed a new hydrogenation
Company FAQs

What is the Deepak Nitrite Ltd share price today?

The Deepak Nitrite Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2455 today.

What is the Market Cap of Deepak Nitrite Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Deepak Nitrite Ltd is ₹33484.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Deepak Nitrite Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Deepak Nitrite Ltd is 99.34 and 10.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Deepak Nitrite Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Deepak Nitrite Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Deepak Nitrite Ltd is ₹2021 and ₹3169 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Deepak Nitrite Ltd?

Deepak Nitrite Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.71%, 3 Years at -1.03%, 1 Year at -1.10%, 6 Month at -7.80%, 3 Month at -15.10% and 1 Month at -6.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Deepak Nitrite Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Deepak Nitrite Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.24 %
Institutions - 28.98 %
Public - 21.78 %

