SectorChemicals
Open₹2,445
Prev. Close₹2,452.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,846.55
Day's High₹2,468.05
Day's Low₹2,427.55
52 Week's High₹3,169
52 Week's Low₹2,021
Book Value₹231.67
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)33,484.49
P/E99.34
EPS24.68
Divi. Yield0.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.28
27.28
27.28
27.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,927.26
2,597.78
2,228.72
1,817.47
Net Worth
2,954.54
2,625.06
2,256
1,844.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,511.05
1,809.14
2,229.66
1,454.97
yoy growth (%)
38.79
-18.86
53.24
18.03
Raw materials
-1,221.34
-770.89
-887.98
-843.81
As % of sales
48.63
42.61
39.82
57.99
Employee costs
-196.74
-181.05
-174.97
-132.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
642.01
478.61
706.03
122.08
Depreciation
-72.54
-66.88
-77.93
-51.94
Tax paid
-155.8
-123.89
-161.99
-38.62
Working capital
294.69
-10.62
-6.54
20.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
38.79
-18.86
53.24
18.03
Op profit growth
20.38
-32.71
293.1
41.47
EBIT growth
33.32
-33.54
347.19
54.97
Net profit growth
37.06
-34.79
551.89
-24.57
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7,681.83
7,972.06
6,802.19
4,359.75
4,229.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,681.83
7,972.06
6,802.19
4,359.75
4,229.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
155.94
47.58
42.61
21.52
35.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
C K Mehta
Chairman & Managing Director
D C Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Arvind Bajpai
Executive Director & CEO
Maulik D Mehta
Director (Finance) & CFO
Sanjay Upadhyay
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sanjay Asher
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Purvi Sheth
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ajay C Mehta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Dileep Choksi
Non Executive Director
MEGHAV DEEPAK MEHTA
Whole-time Director
Girish Satarkar
Independent Director
Punit Lalbhai
Independent Director
Vipul Shah
Independent Director
PRAKASH SAMUDRA DINKAR
Reports by Deepak Nitrite Ltd
Summary
Deepak Nitrite Limited (DNL) is a prominent chemical manufacturing company. The Company manufactures Advanced Intermediates. It has a diversified portfolio of chemical intermediates that cater to various end-user industries and falls under Strategic Business Units (SBUs) of Basic Chemicals (BC), Fine and Speciality Chemicals (FSC) and Performance Products (PP). Its manufacturing facilities are located at Nandesari and Dahej in Gujarat, Roha and Taloja in Maharashtra, and Hyderabad in Telengana. Even as the operations are now predominantly domestic, it enjoys significant footprint offshore, especially into Europe, USA, Japan, Latin America, South East, and Far-East Asia - an export network spanning over 45 countries.Deepak Nitrite Limited was incorporated in the year June 06th, 1970. During the year the 1984-1985, the company started to manufacture 3000 TPA concentrated nitric acid and in the same year the company commissioned its hexamine plant. During the year, the company acquired 31 acres of land in village Kareli in District Bharuch. During the year 1986-1987, the company started the production of new items namely, Guanidine Nitrate and Hydroxylamine Sulphate. During the year the 1987-89, the company commissioned of the second CAN plant. During the year 1994-1995, the company successfully achieved rated capacity utilization for the whole year the Nitroaromatic plants capacity being enhanced in a phased manner and in the same year the company developed a new hydrogenation
Read More
The Deepak Nitrite Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2455 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Deepak Nitrite Ltd is ₹33484.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Deepak Nitrite Ltd is 99.34 and 10.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Deepak Nitrite Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Deepak Nitrite Ltd is ₹2021 and ₹3169 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Deepak Nitrite Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.71%, 3 Years at -1.03%, 1 Year at -1.10%, 6 Month at -7.80%, 3 Month at -15.10% and 1 Month at -6.63%.
