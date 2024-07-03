Summary

Deepak Nitrite Limited (DNL) is a prominent chemical manufacturing company. The Company manufactures Advanced Intermediates. It has a diversified portfolio of chemical intermediates that cater to various end-user industries and falls under Strategic Business Units (SBUs) of Basic Chemicals (BC), Fine and Speciality Chemicals (FSC) and Performance Products (PP). Its manufacturing facilities are located at Nandesari and Dahej in Gujarat, Roha and Taloja in Maharashtra, and Hyderabad in Telengana. Even as the operations are now predominantly domestic, it enjoys significant footprint offshore, especially into Europe, USA, Japan, Latin America, South East, and Far-East Asia - an export network spanning over 45 countries.Deepak Nitrite Limited was incorporated in the year June 06th, 1970. During the year the 1984-1985, the company started to manufacture 3000 TPA concentrated nitric acid and in the same year the company commissioned its hexamine plant. During the year, the company acquired 31 acres of land in village Kareli in District Bharuch. During the year 1986-1987, the company started the production of new items namely, Guanidine Nitrate and Hydroxylamine Sulphate. During the year the 1987-89, the company commissioned of the second CAN plant. During the year 1994-1995, the company successfully achieved rated capacity utilization for the whole year the Nitroaromatic plants capacity being enhanced in a phased manner and in the same year the company developed a new hydrogenation

