Deepak Nitrite Ltd Board Meeting

Deepak Nitrite CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202425 Oct 2024
DEEPAK NITRITE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarter and half year ended of Un-audited Financial Results for 30th September 2024. Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202418 Jul 2024
DEEPAK NITRITE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consideration of Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 06/08/2024 has been revised to 05/08/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 06/08/2024 has been revised to 05/08/2024 for consideration of Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024) Results - Financial Results for June, 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting20 May 20247 May 2024
DEEPAK NITRITE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. To consider and recommend Dividend if any on Equity Shares of the Company. Outcome of BM-Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
DEEPAK NITRITE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023. Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

14 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.

