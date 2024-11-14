|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|DEEPAK NITRITE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarter and half year ended of Un-audited Financial Results for 30th September 2024. Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|DEEPAK NITRITE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consideration of Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 06/08/2024 has been revised to 05/08/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 06/08/2024 has been revised to 05/08/2024 for consideration of Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024) Results - Financial Results for June, 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|DEEPAK NITRITE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. To consider and recommend Dividend if any on Equity Shares of the Company. Outcome of BM-Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|DEEPAK NITRITE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023. Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
