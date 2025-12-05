iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Deepak Nitrite unit commences operations at nitric acid plant

5 Dec 2025 , 12:13 PM

Deepak Nitrite Ltd informed that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Deepak Chem Tech Ltd, has started manufacturing operations at its nitric acid plant. The plant is located in Nandesari, Vadodara district, Gujarat.

According to the company’s filing, with this new plant, the company could be able to reestablish supply security for key intermediates, support greater resilience across the group’s chemical value chain and enable deeper penetration into high-value applications.

Following this development, the company’s counter jumped as much as 3%.

At around 11.43 AM, Deepak Nitrite was trading 1.77% higher at ₹1,561 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,533.80 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,580.70, and ₹1,543, respectively.

With the commissioning of this project, the group’s evolution towards a more-integrated and value-accretive chemical platform will be accelerated.

In its results for the quarter ended September 2025, the business registered about a 39% y-o-y decline in its net profit at ₹118.70 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, it registered a net profit of ₹194.20 Crore. The company’s revenue from operations fell by about 6.40% to ₹1,901.90 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, it came in at ₹2,032 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Deepak Nitrite
  • Deepak Nitrite news
  • Deepak Nitrite Operations
  • Deepak Nitrite Share
  • Deepak Nitrite share price
  • Deepak Nitrite Unit
  • Deepak Nitrite Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Zen Tech secures ₹120 Crore from Defence Ministry

Zen Tech secures ₹120 Crore from Defence Ministry

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Dec 2025|02:13 PM
PTC Industries’ Aerolloy Inks Multi Year Supply Pact With Honeywell for Aerospace Castings

PTC Industries’ Aerolloy Inks Multi Year Supply Pact With Honeywell for Aerospace Castings

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Dec 2025|01:43 PM
InterGlobe Aviation Shares Fall as IndiGo Cancels Over 1,000 Flights Across India

InterGlobe Aviation Shares Fall as IndiGo Cancels Over 1,000 Flights Across India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Dec 2025|01:32 PM
Waaree Energies’ US Arm Secures 288 MW Solar Module Deal

Waaree Energies’ US Arm Secures 288 MW Solar Module Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Dec 2025|01:05 PM
Deepak Nitrite unit commences operations at nitric acid plant

Deepak Nitrite unit commences operations at nitric acid plant

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Dec 2025|12:13 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.