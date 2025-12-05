Deepak Nitrite unit commences operations at nitric acid plant

Deepak Nitrite Ltd informed that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Deepak Chem Tech Ltd, has started manufacturing operations at its nitric acid plant. The plant is located in Nandesari, Vadodara district, Gujarat.

According to the company’s filing, with this new plant, the company could be able to reestablish supply security for key intermediates, support greater resilience across the group’s chemical value chain and enable deeper penetration into high-value applications.

Following this development, the company’s counter jumped as much as 3%.

At around 11.43 AM, Deepak Nitrite was trading 1.77% higher at ₹1,561 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,533.80 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,580.70, and ₹1,543, respectively.

With the commissioning of this project, the group’s evolution towards a more-integrated and value-accretive chemical platform will be accelerated.

In its results for the quarter ended September 2025, the business registered about a 39% y-o-y decline in its net profit at ₹118.70 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, it registered a net profit of ₹194.20 Crore. The company’s revenue from operations fell by about 6.40% to ₹1,901.90 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, it came in at ₹2,032 Crore.

