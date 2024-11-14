iifl-logo-icon 1
Deepak Nitrite Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,442.1
(0.87%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:29:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,511.05

1,809.14

2,229.66

1,454.97

yoy growth (%)

38.79

-18.86

53.24

18.03

Raw materials

-1,221.34

-770.89

-887.98

-843.81

As % of sales

48.63

42.61

39.82

57.99

Employee costs

-196.74

-181.05

-174.97

-132.05

As % of sales

7.83

10

7.84

9.07

Other costs

-447.62

-321.13

-370.01

-276.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.82

17.75

16.59

18.99

Operating profit

645.35

536.07

796.7

202.67

OPM

25.7

29.63

35.73

13.92

Depreciation

-72.54

-66.88

-77.93

-51.94

Interest expense

-1.6

-4.12

-20.32

-40.34

Other income

70.8

13.54

7.58

11.7

Profit before tax

642.01

478.61

706.03

122.08

Taxes

-155.8

-123.89

-161.99

-38.62

Tax rate

-24.26

-25.88

-22.94

-31.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

486.21

354.72

544.04

83.45

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

486.21

354.72

544.04

83.45

yoy growth (%)

37.06

-34.79

551.89

-24.57

NPM

19.36

19.6

24.4

5.73

