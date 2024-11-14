Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,511.05
1,809.14
2,229.66
1,454.97
yoy growth (%)
38.79
-18.86
53.24
18.03
Raw materials
-1,221.34
-770.89
-887.98
-843.81
As % of sales
48.63
42.61
39.82
57.99
Employee costs
-196.74
-181.05
-174.97
-132.05
As % of sales
7.83
10
7.84
9.07
Other costs
-447.62
-321.13
-370.01
-276.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.82
17.75
16.59
18.99
Operating profit
645.35
536.07
796.7
202.67
OPM
25.7
29.63
35.73
13.92
Depreciation
-72.54
-66.88
-77.93
-51.94
Interest expense
-1.6
-4.12
-20.32
-40.34
Other income
70.8
13.54
7.58
11.7
Profit before tax
642.01
478.61
706.03
122.08
Taxes
-155.8
-123.89
-161.99
-38.62
Tax rate
-24.26
-25.88
-22.94
-31.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
486.21
354.72
544.04
83.45
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
486.21
354.72
544.04
83.45
yoy growth (%)
37.06
-34.79
551.89
-24.57
NPM
19.36
19.6
24.4
5.73
