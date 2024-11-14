Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
56.02
3.07
156.12
20.48
Op profit growth
28.59
21.56
422.83
44.82
EBIT growth
31.59
21.12
490.56
58.85
Net profit growth
37.48
26.96
673.3
-17.96
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
23.57
28.6
24.25
11.88
EBIT margin
21.58
25.59
21.78
9.44
Net profit margin
15.68
17.79
14.44
4.78
RoCE
42.85
38.12
38.54
8.91
RoNW
9.38
9.89
12.24
2.41
RoA
7.78
6.62
6.39
1.12
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
78.2
56.88
44.8
5.79
Dividend per share
7
5.5
4.5
1.3
Cash EPS
65.17
45.68
34.55
1.93
Book value per share
244.76
172.04
115.24
67.6
Valuation ratios
P/E
28.69
29.13
8.62
42.97
P/CEPS
34.43
36.26
11.18
128.48
P/B
9.16
9.63
3.35
3.68
EV/EBIDTA
18.75
18.25
5.98
20.76
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
26.47
Tax payout
-25.64
-25.52
-24.22
-28.71
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
50.58
57.3
44.2
85.32
Inventory days
26.16
33.13
31.47
54.81
Creditor days
-35.05
-48.83
-55.37
-109.72
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-43.14
-15.03
-8.02
-3.45
Net debt / equity
0.08
0.23
0.68
1.01
Net debt / op. profit
0.17
0.44
1.04
4.78
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-60.48
-51.93
-56.11
-62.9
Employee costs
-4.02
-5.66
-5.16
-8.24
Other costs
-11.91
-13.79
-14.46
-16.97
