Deepak Nitrite Ltd Key Ratios

2,355.05
(-0.46%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

56.02

3.07

156.12

20.48

Op profit growth

28.59

21.56

422.83

44.82

EBIT growth

31.59

21.12

490.56

58.85

Net profit growth

37.48

26.96

673.3

-17.96

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

23.57

28.6

24.25

11.88

EBIT margin

21.58

25.59

21.78

9.44

Net profit margin

15.68

17.79

14.44

4.78

RoCE

42.85

38.12

38.54

8.91

RoNW

9.38

9.89

12.24

2.41

RoA

7.78

6.62

6.39

1.12

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

78.2

56.88

44.8

5.79

Dividend per share

7

5.5

4.5

1.3

Cash EPS

65.17

45.68

34.55

1.93

Book value per share

244.76

172.04

115.24

67.6

Valuation ratios

P/E

28.69

29.13

8.62

42.97

P/CEPS

34.43

36.26

11.18

128.48

P/B

9.16

9.63

3.35

3.68

EV/EBIDTA

18.75

18.25

5.98

20.76

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

26.47

Tax payout

-25.64

-25.52

-24.22

-28.71

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

50.58

57.3

44.2

85.32

Inventory days

26.16

33.13

31.47

54.81

Creditor days

-35.05

-48.83

-55.37

-109.72

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-43.14

-15.03

-8.02

-3.45

Net debt / equity

0.08

0.23

0.68

1.01

Net debt / op. profit

0.17

0.44

1.04

4.78

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-60.48

-51.93

-56.11

-62.9

Employee costs

-4.02

-5.66

-5.16

-8.24

Other costs

-11.91

-13.79

-14.46

-16.97

