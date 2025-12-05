iifl-logo

Top Stocks for Today - 5th December 2025

5 Dec 2025 , 06:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

ITC Hotels: The business may witness a block deal of up to 7% stake by British American Tobacco (BAT)-linked shareholders. The transaction is valued at ₹2,998 Crore. The value of the transaction is fixed at ₹205.65 per share. This will be at a discount of about 1% to the last closing price. These shareholders together form part of the BAT Group, which currently holds about 15.3% in ITC Hotels.

Diamond Power: The business announced that it has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) worth ₹747.64 Crore. The company has received the order from Adani Green Energy Limited. It underlines supply of power and solar cables to its Khavda and Rajasthan projects. The company will supply 2,126 km of 33KV high-voltage cables.

Deepak Nitrite: The business said that its wholly-owned subsidiary Deepak Chem Tech Limited. The company has started manufacturing operations at its nitric acid plant in Nandesari, Vadodara district, Gujarat. The facility commenced its operations on December 4, 2025.

Zen Tech: The company has secured orders worth ₹120 Crore from India’s Ministry of Defence. The contract underlines supply of a suite training simulators and equipment, bolstering its position in the military training systems segment.

HCLTech: The business said that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Strategy, the world’s largest independent publicly-traded enterprise analytics company.

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

