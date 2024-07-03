iifl-logo-icon 1
Zen Technologies Ltd Share Price

2,455.35
(-3.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

  • Open2,533.45
  • Day's High2,569
  • 52 Wk High2,627
  • Prev. Close2,533.45
  • Day's Low2,409
  • 52 Wk Low 688.05
  • Turnover (lac)10,708.88
  • P/E112.98
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value176.38
  • EPS22.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)22,169.44
  • Div. Yield0.04
No Records Found

Zen Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Aerospace & Defence

Open

2,533.45

Prev. Close

2,533.45

Turnover(Lac.)

10,708.88

Day's High

2,569

Day's Low

2,409

52 Week's High

2,627

52 Week's Low

688.05

Book Value

176.38

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

22,169.44

P/E

112.98

EPS

22.42

Divi. Yield

0.04

Zen Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

27 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Zen Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Zen Technologies Partners with AVT Simulation to Revolutionize U.S. Defense Training

Zen Technologies Partners with AVT Simulation to Revolutionize U.S. Defense Training

6 Dec 2024|09:39 AM

They will collaborate for the design of innovative defense solutions for the forces and for commercial application by the emergency responders.

Zen Technologies Secures Patent for T90 Simulator

Zen Technologies Secures Patent for T90 Simulator

26 Nov 2024|05:31 PM

The system replicates actual battlefield and operation conditions with artificially intelligent responses from the targets, providing an effective simulation.

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

26 Sep 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.

Zen Technologies launches QIP worth ₹800 Crore

Zen Technologies launches QIP worth ₹800 Crore

22 Aug 2024|11:14 AM

According to sources, the offering is priced at ₹1,601 per share, which is 10.2% lower than the closing price and 5% lower than the floor price.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Zen Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:37 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.26%

Non-Promoter- 13.76%

Institutions: 13.76%

Non-Institutions: 34.50%

Custodian: 0.46%

Share Price

Zen Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.4

85.24

85.24

7.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

444.72

233.95

206.45

205.2

Net Worth

453.12

319.19

291.69

213.15

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

49.57

146.98

92.22

38.96

yoy growth (%)

-66.27

59.37

136.68

-37.14

Raw materials

-7.96

-38.94

-25.64

-3.57

As % of sales

16.05

26.49

27.8

9.17

Employee costs

-13.57

-16.67

-15.66

-15.49

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.68

58.56

17.09

-2.68

Depreciation

-3.99

-3.75

-3.76

-2.82

Tax paid

-1.58

1.94

2.14

2.29

Working capital

16.64

-3

37.93

-6.77

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-66.27

59.37

136.68

-37.14

Op profit growth

-87.78

181.56

-1,313.86

-115.98

EBIT growth

-89.18

182.13

-7,904.88

-102.31

Net profit growth

-93.22

214.53

-5,045.26

-105.23

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

439.85

218.85

69.75

54.64

149.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

439.85

218.85

69.75

54.64

149.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

17.33

9.25

5.38

3.02

1.93

View Annually Results

Zen Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL

4,206

33.222,81,263.361,490.360.835,976.55464.81

Bharat Electronics Ltd

BEL

291.95

46.942,13,408.991,091.270.754,583.4123.8

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

MAZDOCK

2,236.9

36.4590,224563.750.612,756.83162.47

Solar Industries India Ltd

SOLARINDS

9,744.2

127.9688,212.42177.460.09905.49292.91

ITI Ltd

ITI

457.1

043,936.56-70.1101,016.216.52

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Zen Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashok Atluri

Whole-time Director

M Ravi Kumar

Independent Director

R K Tyagi

Independent Director

Ajay Kumar Singh

Whole-time Director

Shilpa Choudari

Independent Director

Sirisha Chintapalli

Joint Managing Director

Kishore Dutt Atluri

Independent Director

Sanjay Vijay Singh Jesrani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Zen Technologies Ltd

Summary

Zen Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1993. The Company was established with an aim of developing state-of-the-art simulators for weapons and allied defense equipment. Over the year, the company has developed expertise in designing, developing and manufacturing various types of state-of-the-art simulators. At present, Company is principally engaged in design, development and manufacture of Training Simulators for Police, Anti Drone Systems and operations for Paramilitary Forces, Armed Forces, Security Forces, Government Departments like Transport, Mining, Infrastructure and Civilian market. The products of the Company are divided into 3 major categories viz. Land-based Military Simulators, Driving Simulators and Mining & Special Equipment Simulators. The Companys manufacturing unit is located at Maheswaram Mandal, in Telangana.The company has supplied over 170 simulators to over 70 customers all over India and enjoys the confidence of this large customer base. Their customers are located across the length and breadth of the country. The main customers are, Defense Services, State Police forces, Para Military forces and the Navy of a South East Asian country.The companys products are Small Arms Training Simulator (Zen SATS SL), Hand Grenade Simulator (Zen HE36S), Advanced Weapons Simulator (Zen AWeSim), Tactical Engagement Simulator (Zen TacSim), 81mm Mortar Simulator, Driving Training Simulator (Zen DTS), Zen Bus Simulator, BMP II Driving Simulator (ZEN BMP-II DS) and
Company FAQs

What is the Zen Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Zen Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2455.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Zen Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zen Technologies Ltd is ₹22169.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Zen Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Zen Technologies Ltd is 112.98 and 14.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Zen Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zen Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zen Technologies Ltd is ₹688.05 and ₹2627 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Zen Technologies Ltd?

Zen Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 110.81%, 3 Years at 126.82%, 1 Year at 227.49%, 6 Month at 77.19%, 3 Month at 52.30% and 1 Month at 40.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Zen Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Zen Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.26 %
Institutions - 13.77 %
Public - 34.50 %

