SectorAerospace & Defence
Open₹2,533.45
Prev. Close₹2,533.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹10,708.88
Day's High₹2,569
Day's Low₹2,409
52 Week's High₹2,627
52 Week's Low₹688.05
Book Value₹176.38
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22,169.44
P/E112.98
EPS22.42
Divi. Yield0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.4
85.24
85.24
7.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
444.72
233.95
206.45
205.2
Net Worth
453.12
319.19
291.69
213.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
49.57
146.98
92.22
38.96
yoy growth (%)
-66.27
59.37
136.68
-37.14
Raw materials
-7.96
-38.94
-25.64
-3.57
As % of sales
16.05
26.49
27.8
9.17
Employee costs
-13.57
-16.67
-15.66
-15.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.68
58.56
17.09
-2.68
Depreciation
-3.99
-3.75
-3.76
-2.82
Tax paid
-1.58
1.94
2.14
2.29
Working capital
16.64
-3
37.93
-6.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-66.27
59.37
136.68
-37.14
Op profit growth
-87.78
181.56
-1,313.86
-115.98
EBIT growth
-89.18
182.13
-7,904.88
-102.31
Net profit growth
-93.22
214.53
-5,045.26
-105.23
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
439.85
218.85
69.75
54.64
149.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
439.85
218.85
69.75
54.64
149.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
17.33
9.25
5.38
3.02
1.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
HAL
4,206
|33.22
|2,81,263.36
|1,490.36
|0.83
|5,976.55
|464.81
Bharat Electronics Ltd
BEL
291.95
|46.94
|2,13,408.99
|1,091.27
|0.75
|4,583.41
|23.8
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
MAZDOCK
2,236.9
|36.45
|90,224
|563.75
|0.61
|2,756.83
|162.47
Solar Industries India Ltd
SOLARINDS
9,744.2
|127.96
|88,212.42
|177.46
|0.09
|905.49
|292.91
ITI Ltd
ITI
457.1
|0
|43,936.56
|-70.11
|0
|1,016.2
|16.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ashok Atluri
Whole-time Director
M Ravi Kumar
Independent Director
R K Tyagi
Independent Director
Ajay Kumar Singh
Whole-time Director
Shilpa Choudari
Independent Director
Sirisha Chintapalli
Joint Managing Director
Kishore Dutt Atluri
Independent Director
Sanjay Vijay Singh Jesrani
Reports by Zen Technologies Ltd
Summary
Zen Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1993. The Company was established with an aim of developing state-of-the-art simulators for weapons and allied defense equipment. Over the year, the company has developed expertise in designing, developing and manufacturing various types of state-of-the-art simulators. At present, Company is principally engaged in design, development and manufacture of Training Simulators for Police, Anti Drone Systems and operations for Paramilitary Forces, Armed Forces, Security Forces, Government Departments like Transport, Mining, Infrastructure and Civilian market. The products of the Company are divided into 3 major categories viz. Land-based Military Simulators, Driving Simulators and Mining & Special Equipment Simulators. The Companys manufacturing unit is located at Maheswaram Mandal, in Telangana.The company has supplied over 170 simulators to over 70 customers all over India and enjoys the confidence of this large customer base. Their customers are located across the length and breadth of the country. The main customers are, Defense Services, State Police forces, Para Military forces and the Navy of a South East Asian country.The companys products are Small Arms Training Simulator (Zen SATS SL), Hand Grenade Simulator (Zen HE36S), Advanced Weapons Simulator (Zen AWeSim), Tactical Engagement Simulator (Zen TacSim), 81mm Mortar Simulator, Driving Training Simulator (Zen DTS), Zen Bus Simulator, BMP II Driving Simulator (ZEN BMP-II DS) and
Read More
The Zen Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2455.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zen Technologies Ltd is ₹22169.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Zen Technologies Ltd is 112.98 and 14.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zen Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zen Technologies Ltd is ₹688.05 and ₹2627 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Zen Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 110.81%, 3 Years at 126.82%, 1 Year at 227.49%, 6 Month at 77.19%, 3 Month at 52.30% and 1 Month at 40.25%.
