Summary

Zen Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1993. The Company was established with an aim of developing state-of-the-art simulators for weapons and allied defense equipment. Over the year, the company has developed expertise in designing, developing and manufacturing various types of state-of-the-art simulators. At present, Company is principally engaged in design, development and manufacture of Training Simulators for Police, Anti Drone Systems and operations for Paramilitary Forces, Armed Forces, Security Forces, Government Departments like Transport, Mining, Infrastructure and Civilian market. The products of the Company are divided into 3 major categories viz. Land-based Military Simulators, Driving Simulators and Mining & Special Equipment Simulators. The Companys manufacturing unit is located at Maheswaram Mandal, in Telangana.The company has supplied over 170 simulators to over 70 customers all over India and enjoys the confidence of this large customer base. Their customers are located across the length and breadth of the country. The main customers are, Defense Services, State Police forces, Para Military forces and the Navy of a South East Asian country.The companys products are Small Arms Training Simulator (Zen SATS SL), Hand Grenade Simulator (Zen HE36S), Advanced Weapons Simulator (Zen AWeSim), Tactical Engagement Simulator (Zen TacSim), 81mm Mortar Simulator, Driving Training Simulator (Zen DTS), Zen Bus Simulator, BMP II Driving Simulator (ZEN BMP-II DS) and

