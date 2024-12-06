Zen Technologies Partners with AVT Simulation to Revolutionize U.S. Defense Training

Zen Technologies Ltd signed an agreement with AVT Simulation of Florida for taking up its operations in the United States. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by both companies on 5 December 2024, Florida.

AVT Simulation developed customized training systems. For over 25 years, it has solutions experience to suit the defence, government and commercial markets. Through this agreement, advanced defense technologies from Zen are expected to merge with knowledge developed at AVT about simulation systems.

They will collaborate for the design of innovative defense solutions for the forces and for commercial application by the emergency responders. This is done to fulfill the increasing demand in the US, which is to meet the needs of cost-effective and realistic platforms for training.

Zen Technologies’ new releases have been made available at I/ITSEC 2024, which is a global simulation and training hub located in Orlando. Some of the products available at the stall were Tank Containerized Crew Gunnery Simulator, Infantry Virtual Training Simulation System (IVTSS), and AI-powered robotic platforms.

Zen Technologies is a global leader in defense training and anti-drone solutions. It has more than 155 patents with over 1,000 systems installed worldwide.

Ashok Atluri, the company’s Chairman, called the US the biggest and most exciting defense market. He said this partnership would help Zen create new benchmarks in training and simulation. He also said the collaboration will improve military readiness and safety while boosting Zen’s presence in the US market.