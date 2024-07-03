Zen Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
241.84
254.62
141.39
99.52
66.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
241.84
254.62
141.39
99.52
66.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.47
3.11
5.07
4.24
5.34
Total Income
250.31
257.73
146.45
103.75
71.84
Total Expenditure
161.84
143.27
90.97
57.03
47.54
PBIDT
88.48
114.46
55.49
46.73
24.31
Interest
2.26
1.2
0.8
0.53
0.53
PBDT
86.21
113.26
54.68
46.2
23.78
Depreciation
3.84
3.01
2.92
2.64
2.2
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
21.91
28.92
11.28
7.97
4.28
Deferred Tax
-2.98
1.84
2.9
5.75
3.66
Reported Profit After Tax
63.44
79.49
37.59
29.85
13.63
Minority Interest After NP
0.77
2.67
2.64
-0.73
-1.64
Net Profit after Minority Interest
62.67
76.81
34.94
30.58
15.28
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
1.75
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
62.67
76.81
33.19
30.58
15.28
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.26
9.19
4.19
3.67
1.83
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
9.03
8.4
8.4
8.4
8.4
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
36.58
44.95
39.24
46.95
36.55
PBDTM(%)
35.64
44.48
38.67
46.42
35.75
PATM(%)
26.23
31.21
26.58
29.99
20.49
