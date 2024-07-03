iifl-logo-icon 1
Zen Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

2,497.85
(1.73%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

241.84

254.62

141.39

99.52

66.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

241.84

254.62

141.39

99.52

66.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.47

3.11

5.07

4.24

5.34

Total Income

250.31

257.73

146.45

103.75

71.84

Total Expenditure

161.84

143.27

90.97

57.03

47.54

PBIDT

88.48

114.46

55.49

46.73

24.31

Interest

2.26

1.2

0.8

0.53

0.53

PBDT

86.21

113.26

54.68

46.2

23.78

Depreciation

3.84

3.01

2.92

2.64

2.2

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

21.91

28.92

11.28

7.97

4.28

Deferred Tax

-2.98

1.84

2.9

5.75

3.66

Reported Profit After Tax

63.44

79.49

37.59

29.85

13.63

Minority Interest After NP

0.77

2.67

2.64

-0.73

-1.64

Net Profit after Minority Interest

62.67

76.81

34.94

30.58

15.28

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

1.75

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

62.67

76.81

33.19

30.58

15.28

EPS (Unit Curr.)

7.26

9.19

4.19

3.67

1.83

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

9.03

8.4

8.4

8.4

8.4

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

36.58

44.95

39.24

46.95

36.55

PBDTM(%)

35.64

44.48

38.67

46.42

35.75

PATM(%)

26.23

31.21

26.58

29.99

20.49

Zen Technologies: Related NEWS

Zen Technologies Partners with AVT Simulation to Revolutionize U.S. Defense Training

Zen Technologies Partners with AVT Simulation to Revolutionize U.S. Defense Training

6 Dec 2024|09:39 AM

They will collaborate for the design of innovative defense solutions for the forces and for commercial application by the emergency responders.

Read More
Zen Technologies Secures Patent for T90 Simulator

Zen Technologies Secures Patent for T90 Simulator

26 Nov 2024|05:31 PM

The system replicates actual battlefield and operation conditions with artificially intelligent responses from the targets, providing an effective simulation.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

26 Sep 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.

Read More
Zen Technologies launches QIP worth ₹800 Crore

Zen Technologies launches QIP worth ₹800 Crore

22 Aug 2024|11:14 AM

According to sources, the offering is priced at ₹1,601 per share, which is 10.2% lower than the closing price and 5% lower than the floor price.

Read More

