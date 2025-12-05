Zen Tech secures ₹120 Crore from Defence Ministry

Zen Technologies Ltd announced that it has bagged defence orders worth ₹120 Crore from India’s Ministry of Defence. The order is for supply of a suite of training simulators and equipment. This will reinforce the company’s position in the military training systems segment.

At around 1.57 PM, Zen Technologies was trading 1.59% higher at ₹1,396.60 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,374.70 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,425, and ₹1,380.20, respectively.

Under the terms of agreement, the company will deliver Comprehensive Training Node (CTN), a fully integrated system that brings together multiple simulators used for operational and combat training. The company expects to execute the order within a year, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The contract includes advanced simulation tools designed to improve training efficiency across defence units.

The company said the contract received is part of its regular business activity and does not involve any related-party transactions. Hence, neither its promoters nor any promoter group have any interest in the entity awarding the work.

Zen Technologies has its headquarters in Hyderabad. The company is engaged in building live and virtual combat training solutions for the defence sector. In recent years, the company has witnessed steady order inflows as India moves towards indigenous defence technology and simulation-based training.

