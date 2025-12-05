iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Zen Tech secures ₹120 Crore from Defence Ministry

5 Dec 2025 , 02:13 PM

Zen Technologies Ltd announced that it has bagged defence orders worth ₹120 Crore from India’s Ministry of Defence. The order is for supply of a suite of training simulators and equipment. This will reinforce the company’s position in the military training systems segment.

At around 1.57 PM, Zen Technologies was trading 1.59% higher at ₹1,396.60 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,374.70 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,425, and ₹1,380.20, respectively.

Under the terms of agreement, the company will deliver Comprehensive Training Node (CTN), a fully integrated system that brings together multiple simulators used for operational and combat training. The company expects to execute the order within a year, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The contract includes advanced simulation tools designed to improve training efficiency across defence units.

The company said the contract received is part of its regular business activity and does not involve any related-party transactions. Hence, neither its promoters nor any promoter group have any interest in the entity awarding the work.

Zen Technologies has its headquarters in Hyderabad. The company is engaged in building live and virtual combat training solutions for the defence sector. In recent years, the company has witnessed steady order inflows as India moves towards indigenous defence technology and simulation-based training.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Zen Technologies
  • Zen Technologies Defence Order
  • Zen Technologies New Order
  • Zen Technologies News
  • Zen Technologies Order
  • Zen Technologies Share Price
  • Zen Technologies Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Zen Tech secures ₹120 Crore from Defence Ministry

Zen Tech secures ₹120 Crore from Defence Ministry

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Dec 2025|02:13 PM
PTC Industries’ Aerolloy Inks Multi Year Supply Pact With Honeywell for Aerospace Castings

PTC Industries’ Aerolloy Inks Multi Year Supply Pact With Honeywell for Aerospace Castings

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Dec 2025|01:43 PM
InterGlobe Aviation Shares Fall as IndiGo Cancels Over 1,000 Flights Across India

InterGlobe Aviation Shares Fall as IndiGo Cancels Over 1,000 Flights Across India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Dec 2025|01:32 PM
Waaree Energies’ US Arm Secures 288 MW Solar Module Deal

Waaree Energies’ US Arm Secures 288 MW Solar Module Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Dec 2025|01:05 PM
Deepak Nitrite unit commences operations at nitric acid plant

Deepak Nitrite unit commences operations at nitric acid plant

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Dec 2025|12:13 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.