Zen Technologies Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
439.85
218.85
69.75
54.64
149.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
439.85
218.85
69.75
54.64
149.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
17.33
9.25
5.38
3.02
1.93
Total Income
457.18
228.09
75.13
57.66
151.21
Total Expenditure
259.07
146.24
65.46
47.26
86.57
PBIDT
198.11
81.86
9.67
10.4
64.64
Interest
2.28
4.08
1.53
1.09
3.35
PBDT
195.83
77.78
8.14
9.31
61.29
Depreciation
9.68
6.06
4.83
4.95
4.57
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
36.2
15.49
0.35
1.86
10.25
Deferred Tax
20.45
6.27
0.34
-0.27
-12.16
Reported Profit After Tax
129.5
49.97
2.61
2.77
58.63
Minority Interest After NP
1.62
7.23
0.62
-0.34
-0.13
Net Profit after Minority Interest
127.88
42.74
1.99
3.11
58.77
Extra-ordinary Items
1.68
1.39
-0.22
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
126.2
41.35
2.21
3.11
58.77
EPS (Unit Curr.)
15.45
5.39
0.25
0.39
7.62
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
100
20
10
10
40
Equity
8.4
7.95
7.95
7.95
7.72
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
45.04
37.4
13.86
19.03
43.29
PBDTM(%)
44.52
35.54
11.67
17.03
41.05
PATM(%)
29.44
22.83
3.74
5.06
39.27
