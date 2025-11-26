iifl-logo

Zen Technologies Wins ₹108 Crore Defence Order for Tank Gunnery Training Simulators

26 Nov 2025 , 09:56 AM

Zen Technologies has received a defence order worth ₹108 crore, including GST, from the Ministry of Defence. The contract is for supplying tank crew gunnery training simulators. The company said the order strengthens its role as an Indian manufacturer of defence training systems developed through in-house research.

Zen Technologies noted that it had first supplied tank simulators to the Indian Army more than ten years ago. The new order reflects the Army’s continued use of simulation tools for gunnery training.

Chairman and Managing Director Ashok Atluri said the contract supports the idea of building defence systems through local R&D. He added that simulation-led training helps the armed forces reduce training costs and use resources more efficiently.

Atluri referred to a study that highlighted the financial benefits of using simulators for crew training, saying the systems can save substantial costs when deployed at scale.

The company said that the Ministry of Defence’s Simulation Framework, introduced in 2021, has increased the use of simulators across different training programmes.

Zen Technologies also clarified that the current order is part of a larger requirement planned under the framework, and more deployments may be taken up in the coming years. The company said simulators have become an essential tool for defence training as they allow soldiers to practise in a controlled and repeatable environment.

With upgrades in AI, AR and data-based modelling, modern simulators can recreate different terrains and threat situations, helping soldiers improve their response and familiarity with field conditions.

