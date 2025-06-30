iifl-logo
Zen Technologies Secures 54th Indian Patent for Advanced Laser-Based Combat Training System

30 Jun 2025 , 02:32 PM

Zen Technologies, a defense firm based in Hyderabad, has secured its 54th Indian patent, this time for a technology that blends visible and infrared laser beams to improve combat training simulations. The patented component, known as a Single ILU Long Pass Filter, is designed to deliver more stable and realistic training outputs for defense personnel. With this latest addition, Zen’s patent tally has climbed to 82 worldwide, underlining its efforts to develop homegrown defense systems.

The company recently made headlines for its entry into the UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) space after purchasing a controlling stake in TISA Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. The ₹6.56 crore deal signals Zen’s broader ambition to expand into emerging segments of military tech.

Separately, Zen announced the retirement of Ravi Kumar Midathala, who served as Whole-Time Director. His term officially ended on June 28, 2025. From June 29 onward, he no longer holds a key managerial position at the company.

Shares of Zen Technologies have gained 2.98% trading at ₹1,981 on June 30, 2025. Zen Technologies shares have witnessed a 53% gain in the last year, 20% dip in the year-to-date, and dipped 6.45% in the last month.

Zen Technologies Limited is a Hyderabad-based defence technology company specializing in combat training solutions and simulation systems. Founded in 1993, the company develops mission-critical products for military, paramilitary, and police forces. Its portfolio includes weapon simulators, live range equipment, anti-drone systems, and advanced training solutions designed to enhance combat preparedness.

Zen is known for its indigenous innovation, having secured over 80 global patents, including its latest in laser-based training filters. The company’s solutions are deployed across India and select international markets, supporting both conventional and modern warfare training needs. In line with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, Zen plays a pivotal role in bolstering defence self-reliance.

