Zen Technologies Secures ₹152 Crore Defence Order for Air Defence Simulator

Zen Technologies on March 27 said it has received a large order of ₹152 crore from the Ministry of Defence. It relates to the procurement of an Integrated Air Defence Combat Simulator for the L70 gun. The enterprise shall be enforced by the execution of this order within 18 months.

The December 2024 quarter net profit of ₹40 crore is indicative of the company’s financial strength. Zen Technologies net profit grew from ₹30.58 crore in the year earlier quarter. The quarter ended in December 2024 saw revenue soar 53% on a yearly basis at ₹152 crore.

Its EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) rose 42% to ₹66 crore. Although revenue increased, EBITDA margins decreased to 38.01% in the December quarter. Zen Technologies had a total order book of ₹816.91 crore as of December 31, 2024.