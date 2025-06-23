iifl-logo
Zen Technologies Enters UAV Market with TISA Aerospace Acquisition; Stock Rises 5%

23 Jun 2025 , 11:34 AM

Shares of Zen Technologies rose by 5% on Monday, June 23, after the company announced a strategic move into the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) space. The development follows Zen’s decision to acquire a majority stake in TISA Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. for ₹6.56 crore, marking its formal entry into the UAV and loitering munitions market.

Hyderabad-based TISA Aerospace is a homegrown defence tech firm with a focus on indigenously developed UAVs and loitering munitions. The company reported a turnover of ₹1.81 crore in FY25 and has already delivered a successful project to DRDO.

Zen Technologies, which already has a presence in combat training systems and anti-drone technologies, sees the acquisition as a natural extension of its defence capabilities. As of March 31, 2025, Zen’s order book stood at ₹691.94 crore, signaling a healthy pipeline of defence-related contracts. The company has guided for an ambitious revenue CAGR of 50% between FY26 and FY28, although it expects FY26 to be a relatively muted year.

Over the next three years, Zen is targeting a cumulative revenue of ₹6,000 crore, reflecting the expected acceleration in defence procurement and technology demand.

The management also anticipates fresh orders worth ₹800 crore in the first half of FY26, which could further bolster its growth trajectory. Market participants reacted positively to the news, with the stock climbing 5% intraday, reflecting optimism around the company’s strategic expansion into UAV technologies a sector gaining traction in India’s modern warfare and surveillance capabilities.

Related Tags

  • DRDO
  • TISA Aerospace
  • TISA Aerospace Acquisition
  • TISA Aerospace Pvt. Ltd
  • UAV
  • Zen Technologies
