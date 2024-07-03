Zen Technologies Ltd Summary

Zen Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1993. The Company was established with an aim of developing state-of-the-art simulators for weapons and allied defense equipment. Over the year, the company has developed expertise in designing, developing and manufacturing various types of state-of-the-art simulators. At present, Company is principally engaged in design, development and manufacture of Training Simulators for Police, Anti Drone Systems and operations for Paramilitary Forces, Armed Forces, Security Forces, Government Departments like Transport, Mining, Infrastructure and Civilian market. The products of the Company are divided into 3 major categories viz. Land-based Military Simulators, Driving Simulators and Mining & Special Equipment Simulators. The Companys manufacturing unit is located at Maheswaram Mandal, in Telangana.The company has supplied over 170 simulators to over 70 customers all over India and enjoys the confidence of this large customer base. Their customers are located across the length and breadth of the country. The main customers are, Defense Services, State Police forces, Para Military forces and the Navy of a South East Asian country.The companys products are Small Arms Training Simulator (Zen SATS SL), Hand Grenade Simulator (Zen HE36S), Advanced Weapons Simulator (Zen AWeSim), Tactical Engagement Simulator (Zen TacSim), 81mm Mortar Simulator, Driving Training Simulator (Zen DTS), Zen Bus Simulator, BMP II Driving Simulator (ZEN BMP-II DS) and Anti-Tank Guided Missile Simulator (Zen ATGM Sim). The company went public in year 2000. In 2004-05, the company developed two new products, namely Anti-tank Guided Missile Simulator and Tactical Engagement Simulator. During the year 2005-06, they made a tie up with SAAB Training Systems (STS), Sweden for their highly evolved version of TacSim that is being used by many security forces across Europe. During the year 2006-07, the company launched the Cabin Crew Simulator. The Cabin Crew simulator is being used by CMTES based in Secunderabad. In January 25, 2007, they incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company, namely Zen Technologies FZE at RAK Free Trade Zone in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.During the year 2007-08, the company equity shares were listed on Inter-Connected Stock Exchange Of India Ltd. Also, they company started a new Production Unit at Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh.During the year 2009-10, the company completed the Phase I construction of production facilities on the land allotted to them near Hyderabads new international airport. In August 21, 2010, the company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company with the name Version2Games Ltd. In 2011, the Company launched the tank simulator; in 2012, it launched the UAV simulator. in 2013, launched the IWTS, ACTS, TZS, MMG & AGL simulators; launched the Containerised Tubular Shooting Range in 2016. In 2018, the Company commissioned new Technology Center in Kondapur, Hyderabad.During FY 2017-18, the Company divested its entire stake of Version 2 Games Limited and accordingly Version 2 Games Limited ceased to be subsidiary of the Company with effect from 24 November 2017. Thereafter, the Company formed ZEN TECHNOLOGIES USA, INC., a wholly owned subsidiary in the USA for the US operations of the Company and ZEN TECHNOLOGIES USA, INC became subsidiary of the Company with effect from 7th May 2018. During FY 2018-19, the Company acquired 2,88,794 (no. of equity shares) aggregating to 51% of shareholding of UTS on 08 May 2019 and accordingly, UTS became a subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 08 May 2019. An innovation ecosystem for Defence titled Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) was launched in April 2018.In FY 2020-21, the Company acquired 20,000 (no. of equity shares) aggregating to 100% of shareholding of Zen Medical Technologies Private Limited on 29th September 2020 and accordingly, Zen Medical Technologies Private Limited became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 29th September 2020.In FY 2020-21, the Company launched Anti Drone System. It established branch office in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, UAE towards exploring various business opportunities and also diversified into Medical devices business.In 2021-22, it launched Advanced Warfare Weapons Simulator (AweSim).