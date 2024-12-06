Board Meeting 2 Nov 2024 27 Oct 2024

ZEN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Outcome of Board of Directors Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 02.11.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

ZEN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Sunday July 28 2024 inter-alia to consider the agenda items as mentioned in the subject line. Please find the enclosed.

Board Meeting 4 May 2024 27 Apr 2024

ZEN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday May 4 2024 inter-alia to consider the following agenda items: (a) the audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; (b) the audited Balance Sheet (Standalone and Consolidated) as at March 31 2024 and Statement of Profit and Loss (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 31 2024; (c) Consideration and Recommendation of dividend on equity shares if any for the FY 2023-24; and (d) Other corporate matters. Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge the receipt. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Saturday, May 4, 2024) has inter-alia, approved a final dividend on equity shares at the rate of 100% i.e., Re. 1/- per equity share of Re. 1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The above-mentioned dividend, if approved by the shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting, shall be paid within 30 days of such approval. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.05.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Feb 2024 24 Feb 2024

This is to inform that the Board of directors of the Company at its meeting held today (i.e., February 24, 2024) has inter-alia considered and approved: 1. the acquisition (51%) of AiTuring Technologies Private Limited (ATPL) with a consideration of about ~?3.87 Crores, which will become a subsidiary of the Company upon acquisition. The details, as required to be disclosed under Regulation 30 of the Listing regulations read with the SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, are also enclosed as Annexure-1; and 2. the constitution of Investment and Finance Committee, pursuant to the powers vested with the Board of Directors under section 179 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Board also decided to seek approval of the shareholders through postal ballot / general meeting in respect of certain other items.

Board Meeting 27 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024