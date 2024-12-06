|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|2 Nov 2024
|27 Oct 2024
|ZEN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Outcome of Board of Directors Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 02.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Jul 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|ZEN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Sunday July 28 2024 inter-alia to consider the agenda items as mentioned in the subject line. Please find the enclosed.
|Board Meeting
|4 May 2024
|27 Apr 2024
|ZEN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday May 4 2024 inter-alia to consider the following agenda items: (a) the audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; (b) the audited Balance Sheet (Standalone and Consolidated) as at March 31 2024 and Statement of Profit and Loss (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 31 2024; (c) Consideration and Recommendation of dividend on equity shares if any for the FY 2023-24; and (d) Other corporate matters. Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge the receipt. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Saturday, May 4, 2024) has inter-alia, approved a final dividend on equity shares at the rate of 100% i.e., Re. 1/- per equity share of Re. 1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The above-mentioned dividend, if approved by the shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting, shall be paid within 30 days of such approval. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Feb 2024
|24 Feb 2024
|This is to inform that the Board of directors of the Company at its meeting held today (i.e., February 24, 2024) has inter-alia considered and approved: 1. the acquisition (51%) of AiTuring Technologies Private Limited (ATPL) with a consideration of about ~?3.87 Crores, which will become a subsidiary of the Company upon acquisition. The details, as required to be disclosed under Regulation 30 of the Listing regulations read with the SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, are also enclosed as Annexure-1; and 2. the constitution of Investment and Finance Committee, pursuant to the powers vested with the Board of Directors under section 179 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Board also decided to seek approval of the shareholders through postal ballot / general meeting in respect of certain other items.
|Board Meeting
|27 Jan 2024
|19 Jan 2024
|ZEN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the third quarter ended December 31 2023. Please find the attached outcome of Board meeting Please find the attached outcome of the Board meeting along with un-audited financials results As per attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/01/2024)
They will collaborate for the design of innovative defense solutions for the forces and for commercial application by the emergency responders.Read More
The system replicates actual battlefield and operation conditions with artificially intelligent responses from the targets, providing an effective simulation.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.Read More
According to sources, the offering is priced at ₹1,601 per share, which is 10.2% lower than the closing price and 5% lower than the floor price.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.