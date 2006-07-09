INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

TO THE MEMBERS OF

ZEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of ZEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Cashflows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including total other comprehensive income, its cashflows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters.

Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Receipts from Insurance Claims (Exceptional item) (As described in Note 46 of the standalone financial statements) We have identified the exceptional item as a key audit matter due to the significance of the project to the standalone financial statements and the fact that the integral part of Maheshwaram Building was damaged as a result of a fire during the year ended March 31, 2022. Our audit procedures included the following: As disclosed in note 4C to the standalone financial statements, the carrying value of CWIP (Construction Work-in-Progress) of Maheshwaram Plant was approximately Rs. 154.89 Lakhs at March 31, 2022 which were incurred as a part of renovation to damaged building due to fire accident. The relevant accounting policies in relation to capitalization of additions to CWIP are set out in Note 3H. a) Obtaining an understanding of the progress of Maheshwaram Plant by inquiring the Companys project management team, external quantity surveyors and architects; The management performed an assessment of the damage of building, plant & Machinery on account of fire accident and likelihood of recoverability of damages based on the reports from the Companys project management team and external quantity surveyors and the analysis from the Companys in-house legal counsels, and considered that there will be an exceptional item of amount Rs.27.96 Lakhs due to derecognition of damaged PPE (Property, Plant, and Equipment) for the year ended March 31, 2022. b) Evaluating the appropriateness of the Companys construction costs and borrowing costs capitalization policies by analysing the nature of those costs capitalized against the requirements of Ind AS 16 "Property, Plant and Equipment"; In the financial year FY 2022-23, the management has filed a total insurance claim of Rs.712.00 Lakhs out of which it received an ad-hoc amount of Rs.200.00 Lakhs and the total insurance claim was subsequently revised to Rs. 656 Lakhs, with a balance of 456.00 Lakhs yet to be received by the Company as on March 31, 2023. c) Checking, on a sample basis, the number of additions capitalized with reference to the contractors invoices, and quantity surveyors and architects certificates of the construction contract works capitalized in CWIP of Maheshwaram Plant; During the current financial year 2023-24, the Company received the full and final settlement of Rs. 240.90 Lakhs. Thus, the Company received a total claim of the Company received a total claim of Rs.440.90 Lakhs from the insurance company. 440.90 Lakhs from the insurance company. d) Obtaining an understanding from the Companys project management team and external quantity surveyors in relation to the damage caused by the fire to PPE of Maheshwaram Plant and the managements assessment of the impact of the fire on the future economic performance and useful lives of the PPE of Maheshwaram Plant; e) Evaluating the analysis performed by the Companys management in respect of the contractual performance obligations of the contractors arising from the fire under the terms of construction contracts; and f) Evaluating the overall appropriateness of the Companys managements assessment of the financialeffect of the fire on the carrying values of the respective PPE in Maheshwaram Plant. g) Confirmed the amounts received from the insurance company and verified the adequacy of the disclosure in the financial statements. h) Reviewed the subsequent events and adjustments made by management to ensure the completeness and accuracy of the exceptional item and insurance recoveries. i) Evaluating the total amount spend by the company on renovation of factory building at Maheshwaram and the same has been accounted as capital work in progress (refer note 4C) after capitalisation of identifiable items which are ready for intended use by the management.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Accounting for Employee Stock Option Plan-2021 (As described in Note 45 of the Standalone financial statements) Our audit procedures include the following: We identified Material transactions related to the Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) during the year: During the Annual General meeting held on August 28, 2021, Zen technologies limited issued the Employee stock option plan-2021 (ESOP), which was subsequently ratified by the shareholders on September 29, 2022 in accordance with SEBI Regulations. a) We have assessed the appropriateness of the accounting policies regarding the recognition and measurement of share-based payments of employee stock option plan is in compliance with applicable Indian accounting standards. As disclosed in the note-45 the management decided to grant the ESOP shares on February 21, 2023, with the exercise price set at Rs.100/- per option. As of March 31, 2023, the ESOP Trust purchased 4,81,524 shares from the secondary market for an aggregate consideration of Rs.966.13 Lakhs. The management has adopted the policy of treating the shares purchased by the ESOP Trust as treasury shares under "Other Equity" in the standalone financial statements. b) We have assessed whether all the statutory regulations and rules governing the company regarding employee stock option plan have been complied and verified the authorization and approval process of the ESOP scheme during the Annual General Meeting and its subsequent ratification by the shareholders. As of March 31, 2023, the management has considered an amount of Rs.44.21 Lakhs as share-based payments expenses (refer Note-30 & Note-45). c) We have assessed the fair value calculation of the ESOPs granted, including the assumptions and valuation models used by management. During the year, the management has granted additional ESOP shares on October 30, 2023, with an exercise price of Rs.100/- per option. As of March 31, 2024, the management has considered an amount of Rs.437.69 Lakhs as share-based payment expenses (refer Note-30 & Note-45). Additionally, during the year, the Trust repaid an amount of Rs.127.6 Lakhs from the proceeds realized on the exercise of options. d) Verified the share-based payment expenses recognized in the financial statements for the years ended March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2024, and reconciled these with the underlying records and calculations. e) Evaluated the adequacy and completeness of disclosures related to the ESOP transactions in the financial statements, including Notes 30 and 45 in the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue from operations (As described in Note 25 of the standalone financial statements) During the year, the Companys revenue from operations increased by 166.53%. Revenue is recognized when control of the underlying products has been transferred and the performance obligations have been satisfied. The terms of sales arrangements, including the timing of the transfer of control and delivery specifications, create complexity and require significant judgment in determining the point of time at which sales revenues should be recognized. Our audit procedures included the following: Due to the judgment involved in determining the point in time when the performance obligations are satisfied, this matter is considered a key audit matter a) We have evaluated the appropriateness of the Companys accounting policies for revenue recognition and assessed compliance with relevant accounting standards. b) We have reviewed the terms of significant sales arrangements to understand the timing of transfer of control and delivery specifications. c) We have assessed the design and operating effectiveness of key controls over revenue recognition processes, including controls over the timing of transfer of control and the satisfaction of performance obligations. d) We have performed substantive testing on a sample of revenue transactions by inspecting supporting documentation, such as contracts, invoices, and delivery notes, to verify the timing of revenue recognition. e) We have reviewed managements judgments and estimates in determining the point of time for the satisfaction of performance obligations, including any contractual terms that could impact the timing of revenue recognition. f) We have evaluated the adequacy of disclosures related to revenue recognition in the financial statements to ensure they are complete and provide relevant information about the Companys revenue recognition policies and judgments.

OTHER INFORMATION The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, but does not include the financial statements and auditors report(s) thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financialposition, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error In preparing the standalone financial statements, Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. • Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section l43(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internalfinancial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management. • Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. OTHER MATTER We did not audit the financial statements and other financial information of one branch included in the accompanying standalone financial statements of the Company whose financial statements and other financial information reflect total assets of Rs.2,266.25 Lakhs as at March 31, 2024 and total revenues of Rs.(2,106.39) Lakhs for the year ended on that date, as considered in the financial statements of these branch have been audited by branch auditor whose reports have been furnished to us by the management, and our opinion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of branch, is based solely on the report of such branch auditor Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters. REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS 1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and proper returns adequate for the purposes of our audit have been received from the branch not visited by us; c) The report on the accounts of the branch office of the Company audited under Section 143(8) of the Act by branch auditor have been sent to us and have been properly dealt with by us in preparing this report; d) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Cashflows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account and with the returns received from the branch not visited by us; e) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended; f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report; h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid/provided by the Company to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act; i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 38 to the standalone financial statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note-52 to the financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note-52 to the financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether , directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries ") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. v The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. As stated in note 48 to the standalone financial statements, Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. 2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order

For Ramasamy Koteswara Rao and Co LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 010396S/S200084 Murali Krishna Reddy Telluri Partner Place: Hyderabad Membership No: 223022 Date: May 4, 2024 UDIN: 24223022BKARLD2474

Annexure A Referred to in paragraph 2 under the heading Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report to the Members of Zen Technologies Limited of even date In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief we state that: i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) The Company has a program of physical verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant and Equipment in a phased manner over a period of every three years which, in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) Title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company. (d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024. (e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder ii. (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year In our opinion the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. There were no material discrepancies noticed on such physical verification. (b) As disclosed in note 21 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the financial statements, the quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such bank are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company and no material discrepancies have been observed. iii. The Company has made investments in, Companies and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which: a. The Company has provided advances in the nature of loans and stood guarantee to its Subsidiaries during the year, details of which are given below:

Particulars Guarantees Advances (Rs. in Lakhs) (Rs. in Lakhs) A. Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year - Subsidiaries 90.23 2.11 - Others - - B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases* - Subsidiaries - 2.91 - Others - -

*The Amounts reported are at gross amounts, without considering provisions made. b. In our opinion, the investments made, guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of the grant of advances in nature of loans and guarantees provided, during the year are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. c. In respect of advances in the nature of loan, they are interest-free and repayable on demand. During the year the Company has not demanded such advances in the nature of loan. d. In respect of advances in the nature of loans granted by the company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet. e. No loan or advances in the nature of loans granted by the company, which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties. f The Company has granted advances in the nature of loans which are repayable on demand details of which are given below:

(Rs. in Lakhs) Promoters Related Parties Others Aggregate of loans/advances in nature of loans - Repayable on demand (A) - 2.91 - - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - - - Total (A+B) - 2.91 -

iv According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans that are covered under the provisions of Sections 185 and company is in compliance with provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. v The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended), to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. vii. (a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Custom, Cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1.60 2016-17 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Hyderabad The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 385.84 2019-20 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Hyderabad The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 54.04 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Hyderabad Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 244.75 2006-07 CESTAT, Hyderabad Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 186.72 2007-08 CESTAT, Hyderabad Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 107.92 2008-09 CESTAT, Hyderabad Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 150.89 2009-10 CESTAT, Hyderabad Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 59.12 2010-11 CESTAT, Hyderabad Central Excise Act, 1944 Penalty on Excise Duty 25.00 2006-07 CESTAT, Hyderabad Central Excise Act, 1944 Penalty on Excise Duty 18.00 2007-08 CESTAT, Hyderabad Central Excise Act, 1944 Penalty on Excise Duty 10.00 2008-09 CESTAT, Hyderabad Central Excise Act, 1944 Penalty on Excise Duty 15.00 2009-10 CESTAT, Hyderabad Central Excise Act, 1944 Penalty on Excise Duty 6.00 2010-11 CESTAT, Hyderabad

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 during the year ix. (a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender (b) The Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. (c) The Company does not have any term loans and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable. (d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company. (e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. (f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. x. (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer/further public offer (including debt instruments). (b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally). xi. (a) No fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year (b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. (c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us. xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. xvi. (a) The company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence reporting under clause xvi (a), (b), (c) of the order are not applicable. (b) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the group. xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year xix. On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note 47 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the said Act.

Annexure B Referred to in paragraph 1(g) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Zen Technologies Limited of even date Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of ZEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS The Management of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controlover financialreporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial (the "Guidance Note") Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act. AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements . Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internalfinancialcontrols with reference to these standalone financial statements. MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THESE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that: (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition , use , or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements. INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. OPINION In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.