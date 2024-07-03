Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCables
Open₹151.5
Prev. Close₹150.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹38.06
Day's High₹153.75
Day's Low₹146.25
52 Week's High₹190
52 Week's Low₹17.33
Book Value₹-18.08
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,796.54
P/E272.82
EPS0.55
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
52.7
52.7
317.03
317.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,026.04
-1,032.59
-938.6
-913.2
Net Worth
-973.34
-979.89
-621.57
-596.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
1,131.73
2,044.82
2,369.53
2,674.29
yoy growth (%)
-44.65
-13.7
-11.39
25.76
Raw materials
-1,383.23
-1,922.32
-2,175.21
-2,310.41
As % of sales
122.22
94
91.79
86.39
Employee costs
-22.19
-22.4
-23.2
-29.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-921.81
-283.97
-80.12
121.96
Depreciation
-93.94
-57.46
-47.96
-35.09
Tax paid
13.12
14.62
-5.62
-18
Working capital
-468.6
-119.56
494.92
127.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-44.65
-13.7
-11.39
25.76
Op profit growth
1,226.93
-149.15
-61.74
19.78
EBIT growth
642.39
-259.34
-73.32
21.32
Net profit growth
195.04
132.71
-211.32
12.91
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
343.37
1,152.86
2,272.6
2,834.44
3,177.58
Excise Duty
0
21.13
37.81
0
0
Net Sales
343.37
1,131.73
2,234.8
2,834.44
3,177.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.75
124.56
14.69
15.65
7.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
7,208
|62.58
|1,08,615.78
|430.65
|0.41
|5,365.99
|567.52
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,363.85
|66.85
|41,749.8
|154.81
|0.08
|2,279.65
|571.17
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
1,154.35
|32.54
|17,658.38
|146.09
|0.69
|1,311.72
|285.03
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,423.75
|61.17
|16,086.81
|49.75
|0.42
|1,810.14
|177.42
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
150.75
|272.82
|7,907.2
|4
|0
|250.3
|-17.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
TUSHAR LAKHMAPURKAR
Chairman & Independent Directo
M S Sahu
Non Executive Director
Rakesh Ramanlal Shah
Non Executive Director
Himanshu J Shah
Independent Director
R N Nayak
Independent Director
Varsha Biswajit Adhikari
Whole Time Director & CFO
Pawan Lohiya
WTD & Additional Director
Vinod Jain
Reports by Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited is an integrated solutions provider in Power T&D space in India. Primarily established as a conductor manufacturer in 1970 by Mr. S N Bhatnagar, a first generation technocrat and presently the Chairman of the Company, Diamond Power achieved greater integration post completion of is expansion projects during 2010-11. The company provides turnkey services in T&D, manufactures Power Cables upto 550KV, Power & Distribution Transformers upto 220KV, Transimission and Distribution Conductors upto 765KV and Transmission Towers. Today, it commands presence across the value chain -conductors, cables (LT, HT & EHV), transformers (power and distribution), transmission towers and EPC services. With 9 manufacturing locations and headquarter, all located in Vadodara, Gujarat; the Company also has more than 100 distributors across 16 Indian states.The companys businesses include cables and conductors, transformers and EPC projects. Their product portfolio includes power and control cables, specialty cables, transmission and distribution conductors, and power and distribution transformers. They are having a subsidiary, namely Diamond Power Transformers Ltd.The company cables are sold under the brand name DICABS and they are preferred by a spectrum of utilities like Refineries, Cement Plants, Power Plants, Engineering Industries, Pharmaceutical units among several others and are also sold through a large dealer network. Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd was
Read More
The Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹147.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd is ₹7796.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd is 272.82 and -8.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd is ₹17.33 and ₹190 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 378.65%, 3 Years at 825.76%, 1 Year at 787.29%, 6 Month at 14.20%, 3 Month at 9.13% and 1 Month at -9.35%.
