Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

147.95
(-1.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:44:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open151.5
  • Day's High153.75
  • 52 Wk High190
  • Prev. Close150.75
  • Day's Low146.25
  • 52 Wk Low 17.33
  • Turnover (lac)38.06
  • P/E272.82
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-18.08
  • EPS0.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,796.54
  • Div. Yield0
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cables

Open

151.5

Prev. Close

150.75

Turnover(Lac.)

38.06

Day's High

153.75

Day's Low

146.25

52 Week's High

190

52 Week's Low

17.33

Book Value

-18.08

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,796.54

P/E

272.82

EPS

0.55

Divi. Yield

0

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jul, 2024

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 90.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 90.58%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 9.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

52.7

52.7

317.03

317.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,026.04

-1,032.59

-938.6

-913.2

Net Worth

-973.34

-979.89

-621.57

-596.17

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

1,131.73

2,044.82

2,369.53

2,674.29

yoy growth (%)

-44.65

-13.7

-11.39

25.76

Raw materials

-1,383.23

-1,922.32

-2,175.21

-2,310.41

As % of sales

122.22

94

91.79

86.39

Employee costs

-22.19

-22.4

-23.2

-29.9

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-921.81

-283.97

-80.12

121.96

Depreciation

-93.94

-57.46

-47.96

-35.09

Tax paid

13.12

14.62

-5.62

-18

Working capital

-468.6

-119.56

494.92

127.15

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-44.65

-13.7

-11.39

25.76

Op profit growth

1,226.93

-149.15

-61.74

19.78

EBIT growth

642.39

-259.34

-73.32

21.32

Net profit growth

195.04

132.71

-211.32

12.91

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

343.37

1,152.86

2,272.6

2,834.44

3,177.58

Excise Duty

0

21.13

37.81

0

0

Net Sales

343.37

1,131.73

2,234.8

2,834.44

3,177.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.75

124.56

14.69

15.65

7.76

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

7,208

62.581,08,615.78430.650.415,365.99567.52

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

4,363.85

66.8541,749.8154.810.082,279.65571.17

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

1,154.35

32.5417,658.38146.090.691,311.72285.03

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,423.75

61.1716,086.8149.750.421,810.14177.42

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

150.75

272.827,907.240250.3-17.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

TUSHAR LAKHMAPURKAR

Chairman & Independent Directo

M S Sahu

Non Executive Director

Rakesh Ramanlal Shah

Non Executive Director

Himanshu J Shah

Independent Director

R N Nayak

Independent Director

Varsha Biswajit Adhikari

Whole Time Director & CFO

Pawan Lohiya

WTD & Additional Director

Vinod Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited is an integrated solutions provider in Power T&D space in India. Primarily established as a conductor manufacturer in 1970 by Mr. S N Bhatnagar, a first generation technocrat and presently the Chairman of the Company, Diamond Power achieved greater integration post completion of is expansion projects during 2010-11. The company provides turnkey services in T&D, manufactures Power Cables upto 550KV, Power & Distribution Transformers upto 220KV, Transimission and Distribution Conductors upto 765KV and Transmission Towers. Today, it commands presence across the value chain -conductors, cables (LT, HT & EHV), transformers (power and distribution), transmission towers and EPC services. With 9 manufacturing locations and headquarter, all located in Vadodara, Gujarat; the Company also has more than 100 distributors across 16 Indian states.The companys businesses include cables and conductors, transformers and EPC projects. Their product portfolio includes power and control cables, specialty cables, transmission and distribution conductors, and power and distribution transformers. They are having a subsidiary, namely Diamond Power Transformers Ltd.The company cables are sold under the brand name DICABS and they are preferred by a spectrum of utilities like Refineries, Cement Plants, Power Plants, Engineering Industries, Pharmaceutical units among several others and are also sold through a large dealer network. Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd was
Company FAQs

What is the Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹147.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd is ₹7796.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd is 272.82 and -8.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd is ₹17.33 and ₹190 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd?

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 378.65%, 3 Years at 825.76%, 1 Year at 787.29%, 6 Month at 14.20%, 3 Month at 9.13% and 1 Month at -9.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 90.58 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 9.38 %

