Summary

Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited is an integrated solutions provider in Power T&D space in India. Primarily established as a conductor manufacturer in 1970 by Mr. S N Bhatnagar, a first generation technocrat and presently the Chairman of the Company, Diamond Power achieved greater integration post completion of is expansion projects during 2010-11. The company provides turnkey services in T&D, manufactures Power Cables upto 550KV, Power & Distribution Transformers upto 220KV, Transimission and Distribution Conductors upto 765KV and Transmission Towers. Today, it commands presence across the value chain -conductors, cables (LT, HT & EHV), transformers (power and distribution), transmission towers and EPC services. With 9 manufacturing locations and headquarter, all located in Vadodara, Gujarat; the Company also has more than 100 distributors across 16 Indian states.The companys businesses include cables and conductors, transformers and EPC projects. Their product portfolio includes power and control cables, specialty cables, transmission and distribution conductors, and power and distribution transformers. They are having a subsidiary, namely Diamond Power Transformers Ltd.The company cables are sold under the brand name DICABS and they are preferred by a spectrum of utilities like Refineries, Cement Plants, Power Plants, Engineering Industries, Pharmaceutical units among several others and are also sold through a large dealer network. Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd was

Read More