Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-49.35
-19.57
-12.54
23.09
Op profit growth
1,315.55
-209.77
-85.06
21.57
EBIT growth
722.43
-1,455.2
-97.39
19.01
Net profit growth
194.98
47.92
-266.25
6.6
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-57.83
-2.06
1.51
8.87
EBIT margin
-65.18
-4.01
0.23
7.98
Net profit margin
-71.1
-12.2
-6.63
3.49
RoCE
-28.98
-3.12
0.25
11.74
RoNW
-31.51
-9.27
-5.01
3.18
RoA
-7.9
-2.37
-1.75
1.28
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
20.54
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-33.32
-58.06
-43.57
13.67
Book value per share
24.27
109.1
157.05
181.14
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0.23
P/CEPS
-0.1
-0.04
-0.1
0.35
P/B
0.14
0.02
0.02
0.02
EV/EBIDTA
-3.86
-71.46
38.04
5.21
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-1.42
-5.11
3.67
-15.33
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
183.35
110.6
58.61
45.37
Inventory days
207.48
158.09
153.72
120.83
Creditor days
-15.41
-14.31
-13.89
-16.3
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
4
0.45
-0.04
-2.06
Net debt / equity
2.37
3.39
2.29
1.26
Net debt / op. profit
-2.37
-45.69
46.27
4.43
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-122.22
-93.91
-93.89
-86.72
Employee costs
-1.96
-1.18
-1.14
-1.22
Other costs
-33.64
-6.97
-3.44
-3.17
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.