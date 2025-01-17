iifl-logo-icon 1
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd Key Ratios

121.72
(4.99%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:06 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-49.35

-19.57

-12.54

23.09

Op profit growth

1,315.55

-209.77

-85.06

21.57

EBIT growth

722.43

-1,455.2

-97.39

19.01

Net profit growth

194.98

47.92

-266.25

6.6

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-57.83

-2.06

1.51

8.87

EBIT margin

-65.18

-4.01

0.23

7.98

Net profit margin

-71.1

-12.2

-6.63

3.49

RoCE

-28.98

-3.12

0.25

11.74

RoNW

-31.51

-9.27

-5.01

3.18

RoA

-7.9

-2.37

-1.75

1.28

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

20.54

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-33.32

-58.06

-43.57

13.67

Book value per share

24.27

109.1

157.05

181.14

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0.23

P/CEPS

-0.1

-0.04

-0.1

0.35

P/B

0.14

0.02

0.02

0.02

EV/EBIDTA

-3.86

-71.46

38.04

5.21

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-1.42

-5.11

3.67

-15.33

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

183.35

110.6

58.61

45.37

Inventory days

207.48

158.09

153.72

120.83

Creditor days

-15.41

-14.31

-13.89

-16.3

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

4

0.45

-0.04

-2.06

Net debt / equity

2.37

3.39

2.29

1.26

Net debt / op. profit

-2.37

-45.69

46.27

4.43

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-122.22

-93.91

-93.89

-86.72

Employee costs

-1.96

-1.18

-1.14

-1.22

Other costs

-33.64

-6.97

-3.44

-3.17

QUICKLINKS FOR Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

