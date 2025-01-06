Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-921.81
-283.97
-80.12
121.96
Depreciation
-93.94
-57.46
-47.96
-35.09
Tax paid
13.12
14.62
-5.62
-18
Working capital
-468.6
-119.56
494.92
127.15
Other operating items
Operating
-1,471.24
-446.37
361.21
196.02
Capital expenditure
0.24
959.8
-4.45
200.5
Free cash flow
-1,471
513.42
356.76
396.52
Equity raised
1,958.26
1,617.62
1,768.41
1,448.91
Investing
0.1
-0.17
0
0.13
Financing
-600.51
667.86
936.95
1,645.37
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-113.14
2,798.73
3,062.12
3,490.93
