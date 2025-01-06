iifl-logo-icon 1
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

143.21
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

Diamond Power FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-921.81

-283.97

-80.12

121.96

Depreciation

-93.94

-57.46

-47.96

-35.09

Tax paid

13.12

14.62

-5.62

-18

Working capital

-468.6

-119.56

494.92

127.15

Other operating items

Operating

-1,471.24

-446.37

361.21

196.02

Capital expenditure

0.24

959.8

-4.45

200.5

Free cash flow

-1,471

513.42

356.76

396.52

Equity raised

1,958.26

1,617.62

1,768.41

1,448.91

Investing

0.1

-0.17

0

0.13

Financing

-600.51

667.86

936.95

1,645.37

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-113.14

2,798.73

3,062.12

3,490.93

QUICKLINKS FOR Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

