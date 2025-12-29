Diamond Power Infrastructure Receives ₹66.18 Crore Power Cable Order From Hild Projects

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd has announced that it has received a letter of intent from Hild Projects Private Limited for the supply of power cables valued at ₹66.18 crore, excluding applicable taxes, as disclosed in an exchange filing.

The order has been awarded by Hild Projects, a domestic engineering, procurement and construction contractor, and will be executed on a kilometre rate basis with an applicable price variation formula. According to the company, the contract is scheduled to be executed over a defined period starting from January 1, 2026 and concluding on June 30, 2026.

Diamond Power Infrastructure clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in Hild Projects Private Limited. The company also stated that the contract does not fall under related party transactions, ensuring compliance with regulatory disclosure requirements.

Diamond Power Infrastructure operates primarily in the power cables segment and continues to witness steady order inflows. The company said the order momentum is supported by ongoing investments in power transmission, distribution and broader infrastructure development projects across the country.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com