Diamond Power Bags ₹236.7 Crore Order from Adani Energy for Jamnagar Project

15 Sep 2025 , 09:31 AM

Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited (DPIL) announced on Friday that it has secured a major supply order from Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL). The company received a letter of intent (LoI) to supply 5,403 kilometres of AL-59 Zebra Conductor for the Jamnagar Project.

The contract is valued at ₹236.71 crore, inclusive of taxes, according to DPIL’s exchange filing. Execution of the order is scheduled to be completed by 30 June 2026. The award is based on a kilometre-rate pricing structure, with provisions for price variation, underscoring the large-scale requirements of the project.

Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited shares are trading at ₹155.48. This is a 3.33% gain on September 15, 2025 at 9:27 a.m. Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited shares gained 7.24% in the last 5 days, 71.9% in the last six months, and up 7% in the last year.

DPIL clarified that the deal is not a related party transaction and confirmed that its promoter group has no interest in Adani Energy Solutions. Headquartered in Gujarat, DPIL views this order as a strategic boost to its order book and a strong reaffirmation of its capabilities in India’s power transmission sector.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

15 Sep 2025|03:14 PM
15 Sep 2025|02:12 PM
15 Sep 2025|01:04 PM
15 Sep 2025|01:00 PM
