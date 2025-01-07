Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
1,131.73
2,044.82
2,369.53
2,674.29
yoy growth (%)
-44.65
-13.7
-11.39
25.76
Raw materials
-1,383.23
-1,922.32
-2,175.21
-2,310.41
As % of sales
122.22
94
91.79
86.39
Employee costs
-22.19
-22.4
-23.2
-29.9
As % of sales
1.96
1.09
0.97
1.11
Other costs
-380.78
-149.42
-70.77
-71.69
As % of sales (Other Cost)
33.64
7.3
2.98
2.68
Operating profit
-654.46
-49.32
100.33
262.27
OPM
-57.82
-2.41
4.23
9.8
Depreciation
-93.94
-57.46
-47.96
-35.09
Interest expense
-184.02
-184.59
-142.49
-111.79
Other income
10.62
7.4
9.99
6.58
Profit before tax
-921.81
-283.97
-80.12
121.96
Taxes
13.12
14.62
-5.62
-18
Tax rate
-1.42
-5.14
7.01
-14.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-908.69
-269.35
-85.74
103.96
Exceptional items
113.96
0
-30
0
Net profit
-794.72
-269.35
-115.74
103.96
yoy growth (%)
195.04
132.71
-211.32
12.91
NPM
-70.22
-13.17
-4.88
3.88
