Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

149.28
(4.24%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:09:48 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

1,131.73

2,044.82

2,369.53

2,674.29

yoy growth (%)

-44.65

-13.7

-11.39

25.76

Raw materials

-1,383.23

-1,922.32

-2,175.21

-2,310.41

As % of sales

122.22

94

91.79

86.39

Employee costs

-22.19

-22.4

-23.2

-29.9

As % of sales

1.96

1.09

0.97

1.11

Other costs

-380.78

-149.42

-70.77

-71.69

As % of sales (Other Cost)

33.64

7.3

2.98

2.68

Operating profit

-654.46

-49.32

100.33

262.27

OPM

-57.82

-2.41

4.23

9.8

Depreciation

-93.94

-57.46

-47.96

-35.09

Interest expense

-184.02

-184.59

-142.49

-111.79

Other income

10.62

7.4

9.99

6.58

Profit before tax

-921.81

-283.97

-80.12

121.96

Taxes

13.12

14.62

-5.62

-18

Tax rate

-1.42

-5.14

7.01

-14.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-908.69

-269.35

-85.74

103.96

Exceptional items

113.96

0

-30

0

Net profit

-794.72

-269.35

-115.74

103.96

yoy growth (%)

195.04

132.71

-211.32

12.91

NPM

-70.22

-13.17

-4.88

3.88

