Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
52.7
52.7
317.03
317.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,026.04
-1,032.59
-938.6
-913.2
Net Worth
-973.34
-979.89
-621.57
-596.17
Minority Interest
Debt
318.81
367.46
1,978.11
1,977.26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-654.53
-612.43
1,356.54
1,381.09
Fixed Assets
1,255.11
1,258.3
1,275.76
1,291.46
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
12.5
12.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.12
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1,919.6
-1,876.98
64.72
76.22
Inventories
120.28
68.01
47.4
47.4
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
58.79
6.58
308.62
308.63
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
73.97
67.68
332.13
331.52
Sundry Creditors
-104.07
-28.66
-104.43
-104.39
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2,068.57
-1,990.59
-519
-506.93
Cash
9.84
6.25
3.55
1.09
Total Assets
-654.53
-612.43
1,356.53
1,381.09
