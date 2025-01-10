iifl-logo-icon 1
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

141.23
(-3.54%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:05 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

52.7

52.7

317.03

317.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,026.04

-1,032.59

-938.6

-913.2

Net Worth

-973.34

-979.89

-621.57

-596.17

Minority Interest

Debt

318.81

367.46

1,978.11

1,977.26

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-654.53

-612.43

1,356.54

1,381.09

Fixed Assets

1,255.11

1,258.3

1,275.76

1,291.46

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

12.5

12.31

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.12

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-1,919.6

-1,876.98

64.72

76.22

Inventories

120.28

68.01

47.4

47.4

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

58.79

6.58

308.62

308.63

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

73.97

67.68

332.13

331.52

Sundry Creditors

-104.07

-28.66

-104.43

-104.39

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2,068.57

-1,990.59

-519

-506.93

Cash

9.84

6.25

3.55

1.09

Total Assets

-654.53

-612.43

1,356.53

1,381.09

