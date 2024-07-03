Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
Gross Sales
208.96
505.41
956.87
1,532.12
2,228.92
Excise Duty
0
1.37
17.41
16.98
0
Net Sales
208.96
504.04
939.46
1,515.14
2,228.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
11.34
4.75
Other Income
-2.13
10.05
102.96
4.44
4.97
Total Income
206.83
514.09
1,042.42
1,530.92
2,238.64
Total Expenditure
184.51
544.38
1,289.77
1,443.03
2,011.51
PBIDT
22.32
-30.29
-247.35
87.9
227.12
Interest
5.55
3.33
161.83
128.37
90.65
PBDT
16.77
-33.62
-409.18
-40.47
136.47
Depreciation
14.16
71.69
68.68
41.4
36.86
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
-14.62
22.5
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
2.61
-105.31
-477.86
-67.25
77.11
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.61
-105.31
-503.02
-67.25
77.11
Extra-ordinary Items
-2.6
0
93.47
0
-23.22
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
5.21
-105.31
-596.49
-67.25
100.33
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.5
-3.9
-74.14
-11.8
14.28
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
52.7
269.71
69.03
57
54
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
3,51,83,046
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
65.15
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
1,88,17,449
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
34.85
PBIDTM(%)
10.68
-6
-26.32
5.8
10.18
PBDTM(%)
8.02
-6.67
-43.55
-2.67
6.12
PATM(%)
1.24
-20.89
-50.86
-4.43
3.45
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.