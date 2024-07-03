iifl-logo-icon 1
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd Nine Monthly Results

147.22
(-0.59%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2017Dec-2016Dec-2015Dec-2014

Gross Sales

208.96

505.41

956.87

1,532.12

2,228.92

Excise Duty

0

1.37

17.41

16.98

0

Net Sales

208.96

504.04

939.46

1,515.14

2,228.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

11.34

4.75

Other Income

-2.13

10.05

102.96

4.44

4.97

Total Income

206.83

514.09

1,042.42

1,530.92

2,238.64

Total Expenditure

184.51

544.38

1,289.77

1,443.03

2,011.51

PBIDT

22.32

-30.29

-247.35

87.9

227.12

Interest

5.55

3.33

161.83

128.37

90.65

PBDT

16.77

-33.62

-409.18

-40.47

136.47

Depreciation

14.16

71.69

68.68

41.4

36.86

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

-14.62

22.5

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

2.61

-105.31

-477.86

-67.25

77.11

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.61

-105.31

-503.02

-67.25

77.11

Extra-ordinary Items

-2.6

0

93.47

0

-23.22

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

5.21

-105.31

-596.49

-67.25

100.33

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.5

-3.9

-74.14

-11.8

14.28

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

52.7

269.71

69.03

57

54

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

3,51,83,046

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

65.15

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

1,88,17,449

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

34.85

PBIDTM(%)

10.68

-6

-26.32

5.8

10.18

PBDTM(%)

8.02

-6.67

-43.55

-2.67

6.12

PATM(%)

1.24

-20.89

-50.86

-4.43

3.45

