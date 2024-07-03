iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd Quarterly Results

148.09
(3.41%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:23 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

250.3

223.86

134.41

59.96

74.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

250.3

223.86

134.41

59.96

74.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.18

0.05

2.88

-2.25

0.05

Total Income

250.48

223.91

137.29

57.72

74.6

Total Expenditure

237.26

199.81

116.43

56.14

65.32

PBIDT

13.22

24.09

20.86

1.57

9.28

Interest

4.32

2.67

1.16

2.13

2.19

PBDT

8.9

21.43

19.69

-0.56

7.09

Depreciation

4.92

4.89

5.4

4.72

4.72

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.02

-0.02

-0.12

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

4

16.56

14.42

-5.28

2.37

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

4

16.56

14.42

-5.28

2.37

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-0.09

2.3

-1.49

-1.11

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

4

16.65

12.12

-3.79

3.48

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.76

3.14

2.74

0

0.45

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

52.7

52.7

52.7

52.7

52.7

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.28

10.76

15.51

2.61

12.44

PBDTM(%)

3.55

9.57

14.64

-0.93

9.51

PATM(%)

1.59

7.39

10.72

-8.8

3.17

Diamond Power: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.