Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
250.3
223.86
134.41
59.96
74.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
250.3
223.86
134.41
59.96
74.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.18
0.05
2.88
-2.25
0.05
Total Income
250.48
223.91
137.29
57.72
74.6
Total Expenditure
237.26
199.81
116.43
56.14
65.32
PBIDT
13.22
24.09
20.86
1.57
9.28
Interest
4.32
2.67
1.16
2.13
2.19
PBDT
8.9
21.43
19.69
-0.56
7.09
Depreciation
4.92
4.89
5.4
4.72
4.72
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.02
-0.02
-0.12
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
4
16.56
14.42
-5.28
2.37
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4
16.56
14.42
-5.28
2.37
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-0.09
2.3
-1.49
-1.11
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4
16.65
12.12
-3.79
3.48
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.76
3.14
2.74
0
0.45
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
52.7
52.7
52.7
52.7
52.7
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.28
10.76
15.51
2.61
12.44
PBDTM(%)
3.55
9.57
14.64
-0.93
9.51
PATM(%)
1.59
7.39
10.72
-8.8
3.17
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.