|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|Convening of the 32nd Annual General Meeting ( AGM) of the Company on Friday, September 27, 2024, at 02:30 P.M. (1ST)through Video Conferencing and lor other Audio-Visual means Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited has informed the exchanges regarding the Scrutinizers report and consolidated voting results. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.10.2024)
