|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|18 Oct 2024
|15 Nov 2024
|Outcome of Board meeting held on 18.10.2024 Convening of Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company on Friday, 15 November 2024, at 11:00 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing or Other Audio Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.10.2024) Proceeding of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Friday, November 15, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.