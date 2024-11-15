Subject to the approval of the members in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting and appropriate authorities, the Board has considered, approved and recommended for Sub-division of Companys 1 (One) Equity Share of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of Face Value of Re. 1/- each. The Record Date for Sub Division/ Stock Split shall be intimated in due course after taking approval of the Equity Shareholders of the Company in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting. Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited has informed the exchange about the record date for the purpose of Stock Slit of Equity Shares. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.11.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that DIAMOND POWER INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE DIAMOND POWER INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED (522163) RECORD DATE 03.12.2024 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 03/12/2024 DR-769/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE989C01020 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 03/12/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 22.11.2024) In Continuation to Exchanges Notice No. 20241122-3 dated November 22, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN Number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code DIAMOND POWER INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED. (522163) New ISIN No. INE989C01038 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 03-12-2024 (DR- 769/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 26.11.2024)