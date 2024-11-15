iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd Split

121.72
(4.99%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Diamond Power CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split18 Oct 20243 Dec 20243 Dec 2024101
Subject to the approval of the members in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting and appropriate authorities, the Board has considered, approved and recommended for Sub-division of Companys 1 (One) Equity Share of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of Face Value of Re. 1/- each. The Record Date for Sub Division/ Stock Split shall be intimated in due course after taking approval of the Equity Shareholders of the Company in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting. Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited has informed the exchange about the record date for the purpose of Stock Slit of Equity Shares. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.11.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that DIAMOND POWER INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE DIAMOND POWER INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED (522163) RECORD DATE 03.12.2024 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 03/12/2024 DR-769/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE989C01020 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 03/12/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 22.11.2024) In Continuation to Exchanges Notice No. 20241122-3 dated November 22, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN Number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code DIAMOND POWER INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED. (522163) New ISIN No. INE989C01038 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 03-12-2024 (DR- 769/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 26.11.2024)

Diamond Power: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.