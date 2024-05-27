To,

The Members of DIAMOND POWER INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of DIAMOND POWER INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED (”the Company”) which comprises the Balance sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit & Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements")

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, subject to the effect of the matter described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion" section of our Report hereinbelow, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the State of Affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its Total Comprehensive Income comprising its Profit and Other Comprehensive Income, Changes in Equity and its Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

Attention is Invited to Note 4 of the Notes to the Standalone Financial Results wherein Management has disclosed the fact relating to the pending updation of the Property Plant & Equipment Register with all necessary details and physical verification / reconciliation with books of accounts of the same including the Capital Work-in-Progress and giving appropriate effect to the same.

Due to the pendency of the exercise, the Property, Plant & Equipment Block is being carried forward with the balances as appearing from the NCLT / RP Period prior to takeover by the new Management while fresh additions made are being added to the respective blocks. Further, the Company has also appropriated and capitalised electricity, manpower and interest costs to CWIP block which are identified and / or worked out as relating to ongoing expansion / commissioning of CWIP.

The Depreciation on the unreconciled / pending to be updated values which are being carried forward from the NCLT / RP period has been provided only @ 20% of the applicable depreciation on such values citing that the manufacturing operations were not operating at optimum capacity and the same has been considered based on estimated capacity utilization. Depreciation on fresh additions are being provided at appropriate rate whereas no depreciation has been provided on CWIP since the same has not been commissioned.

Since the process of updation, physical verification and reconciliation of Property, Plant & Equipment including capital work-in-progress is going on, we will be able to verify and opine on the correctness of the Values of Property, Plant & Equipment as appearing in the books only upon completion of the process.

Further, since the aforesaid process is going on, we will be able to ascertain the capacity utilization and veracity of the management estimate of 20% for calculation of depreciation as well as for appropriation / capitalization of power, manpower and borrowing costs to Capital Work-in-Progress only upon completion of the process. Hence, we will be able to opine on the depreciation as calculated as well as the appropriation / capitalization carried out also upon completion of the process.

Hence, the State of Affairs, the Net Profit and Total Comprehensive Income for the year ended March 31,2024 are subject to the effect of this matter.

Conduct of Audit

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial results under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone annual financial results.

Conduct of Audit

Emphasis of Matter:

a) Attention is invited to Note 29 of the Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements regarding difference in Inventories of Rs. 3065.64 Lacs relating to period prior to takeover by new management found during Physical Verification as at the end of the year and write-off of the same with corresponding effect to Capital Reserve in consistency with the effect given to other differences at the time of takeover by the new management.

b) Attention is Invited to Note Attention is Invited to Note 52 wherein it has been disclosed that the Enforcement Directorate has not yet released the attachment on the assets of the Company and that the Company has filed petitions before the relevant Honourable Courts seeking release of the attachments on the assets.

Our Opinion in not modified in respect of the above matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Inventory Existence and Valuation :

(Reference is Invited to Note 3.14 under Significant Accounting Policies and Note 10 and Note 29 of the Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements)

The carrying value of inventories as at March 31, 2024 is Rs. 12,028.38 lacs. The Inventories are located at multiple locations inside the factory and third-party locations. The Inventories included substantial values carried forward from the period prior to takeover by the new management (Refer Note 48 of the Notes to the Financial Statements). Valuation of Inventories is primarily arrived at directly from books of accounts but some manual calculations are also carried out.

Existence and Valuation of Inventory has been considered as a key audit matter due to :

a) Significance of the inventory balance to the total assets as per Standalone Financial Statements.

b) Multiple locations that inventory is held at.

c) Valuation of inventory partially in a non-automated environment, and the resultant likelihood of material misstatement resulting from errors in computation.

d) Physical Verification being carried out for the first time as at the year end after takeover by the New Management resulting in significant differences in Inventories relating to period prior to takeover by the new management

e) The potential risk of non-existence of inventory and the identification of non-moving, obsolete / damaged inventory is a significant area of audit importance

f) The inventory valuation also requires management estimates towards write-down of inventory items to its net realizable value (wherever applicable) and allowance for slow moving or non-moving inventory.

How the Key Audit Matter was addressed in our Audit :

Our audit included, but was not limited to, the following procedures:

a) Evaluating the Companys inventory Accounting Policies and assessing compliance with the relevant accounting standards

b) Evaluating the design and testing the implementation and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal controls over physical verification of inventory, inventory valuation and accounting.

d) Observing the physical verification conducted by management as at the year end including observing compliance of stock count instructions by management personnel, observing steps taken by management to ascertain the existence of inventory on the date of the count (including identification of non-moving, obsolete / damaged inventory), performing independent inventory counts on sample basis and reconciling the same to the management counts and reviewing the reconciliation of the differences in inventory quantity between the physical count and the books of accounts,

e) Checking the accounting of Inventory difference as per the accounting policies of the Company specially those relating to period prior to takeover by the new Management.

f) Testing the costs as calculated by the management on a sample basis by verifying underlying records such as purchase invoices, cost sheets, overhead allocations and capacity utilization certificates as also comparing the cost of the Raw material, Finished goods and Work In Progress with the estimated net realizable value, on sample basis, and checking if those inventories were recorded at net realizable value where the cost was higher than the net realizable value with an overall intent to ascertain that the Valuation was arrived at as per the accounting policy of the Company.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance, Shareholders Information and Other Information included in the Companys Annual Report, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors reports thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the IND-AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Account) Rules, 2014.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards

Other Matters:

The Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2023 were audited by the previous statutory auditors of the Company and they had expressed a disclaimer of opinion on Standalone Financial Results vide their report dated 30th May 2023.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of section 143 (11) of the Companies Act, 2013, we enclose in the Annexure-A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 & 4 of the said Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which, to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purpose of our Audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by the law have been kept by the Company, so far as appears from our examination of the said books;

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit & Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors, as on 31st March, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director of the Company in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls; refer to our separate report in Annexure - B attached herewith.

g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report u/s. 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by company to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V in terms of requisite approvals obtained as mandated therein and is not in excess of the limits specified therein.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in our Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The impact of pending litigations on the financial position are disclosed Note 36 of Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements.

(ii) There are no long-term contracts for which there were material foreseeable losses for which provision is required

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The Board of Directors of the Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024

For Naresh & Co. Chartered Accountants (F.R.N. 106928W) CA Abhijeet Dandekar Place: Ahmedabad Partner Date: 27/05/2024 UDIN: 24108377BKBOTU8424 (M. R. N. 108377)

ANNEXURE -A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date for the year ended 31st March 2024 of DIAMOND POWER INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED)

(i) (a) (A) As per the information and explanations given to tus, the updation / preparation of Property, Plant and Equipment Register showing full particulars including quantitative details and the situation of Property, Plant & Equipment is pending. The Management has disclosed this in Note 4 of the Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements and the same is also covered in the Basis of Qualified Opinion section of our Independent Auditors Report

(B)The Company does not have any Intangible Assets.Hence the provisions of clause (i)(a)(B) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) As per information and explanations given to us there was no physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment carried out during the year. The Management has disclosed in Note 4 of the Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements that wherein it has been highlighted that the updation / preparation of Property, Plant and Equipment Register with all necessary details and reconciliation with the books of accounts including physical verification as well as verification of amounts reflected as capital work in progress (CWIP) and giving appropriate effect to the same is pending to be done in the books of accounts. The matter is also covered in the Basis of Qualified Opinion Section of our Independent Auditors Report.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we report that the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and / or Intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) As per the information and explanations given to us, subsequent to the takeover by the new management pursuant to the approval of the resolution plan in the preceding year (Refer Note 48 of the Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements fore details relating thereo), the Physical Verification of Inventories and Reconciliation of the same with that appearing in the books of accounts was carried out for the first time after takeover by the new management at the end of the year under report only. The coverage and procedure of such verification by the management was, in our opinion, prima facie appropriate considering the nature of business and location of Inventories.

Inventories amounting to Rs. 3065.64 Lacs were identified as appearing as per books of accounts without any movement from the period prior to takeover by the new management till the end of the year and the same were also not physically available. This difference has been written off as at the end of the year (Refer Note 29 to the Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements). Apart from the same, no discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned Working Capital Limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions at any point of time in previous year.

(iii) As per the information and explanations given to us, subsequent to the takeover by the new management pursuant to the approval of the resolution plan in the preceding year (Refer Note 48 of the Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements fore details relating thereo), the Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, Firms, LLPs or Other Parties during the preceding year or the year under report.

As per the information and explanations given to us, the Company had made investments in Subsidiaries and Associates as well as given loan and guarantees in the period prior to takeover by the new management. However, these investments and loans have either written off or provision has been made in full against non-recoverability of the same pursuant to takeover by the new management as a result of which the effectives values of these investments and loans have been nullified in the books and the guarantees also stand extinguished upon approval of the Resolution Plan.

Hence, no comments are required on Paragraph (iii)(a),(b),(c),(d),(e) and (f) of the Order.

(iv) As per the information and explanations given to us, subsequent to the takeover by the new management pursuant to the approval of the resolution plan in the preceding year (Refer Note 48 of the Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements fore details relating thereo), since the Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, Firms, LLPs or Other Parties during the preceding year or the year under report. the provisions of sections 185 are not applicable and no compliance is required u/s 186.

As per the information and explanations given to us, the Company had made investments in Subsidiaries and Associates as well as given loan and guarantees in the period prior to takeover by the new management wherein wherein it is not possible to verify the compliance with S. 185 and S. 186 of the Act. However, these investments and loans have either written off or provision has been made in full against nonrecoverability of the same pursuant to takeover by the new management as a result of which the effectives values of these investments and loans have been nullified in the books and the guarantees also stand extinguished upon approval of the Resolution Plan.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or deemed deposits within the meaning of Section 2(31) of the Companies Act 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 and hence the compliance to the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the Rules framed there under are not applicable. No order has been passed by Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal.

(vi) The requirement of maintenance of cost records as per the Companies (Cost Accounting Records) Rules, 2014 prescribed by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 was not applicable to the company for the year under report.

(vii) (a) According to the records of the Company, the Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Custom Duty and other material statutory dues applicable to it.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company were outstanding, as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the records of the company, there are no dues of Sales Tax, Income Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax or Goods and Service Tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except the following :

• Income Tax Demand for Various Years - Rs. 115377 Lacs

(These Demands were raised subsequent to the approval of the Resolution Plan by the Hon. NCLT and hence not maintainable as per the management of the Company. On that ground itself, the Ld Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals deleted the demands in the Appellate Orders for each of the years. However, the Income Tax Department has filed further appeals before the Hon. Income Tax Appellate Tribunal which are pending to be heard )

• Goods and Service Tax Demand of Rs. 90 Lacs

The Company has filed an appeal before the First Appellate Authority which is pending to be heard)

(iii) There are no transactions not recorded in the books of accounts that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Hence no further comments are required under Para 3(viii) of the Order.

(iv) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company had in the past, before takeover by the new management, defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings and in the payment of interest thereon to all lenders which led to the initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Proceedings which were ultimately resolved upon approval of the Resolution Plan in June 2022 (Refer Note 48 of the Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements). Subsequent to the takeover by the new management, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in payment of interest thereon including the amount payable to the lenders as per the approved Resolution Plan. and classified all borrowing as NPA by banks and FIs in past.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, subsequent to the takeover, by the new management (Refer Note 48 of the Notes to the Standalone Financials Statements) the Company is not a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) Subsequent to the takeover by the new management (Refer Note 48 of the Notes to the Standalone Financials Statements) the Company has not taken any Term Loans. Hence, no comments are required on Paragraph 3(ix)(b) of the Order

(d) On the basis of review of utilization of funds which is based on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, related information as made available to us and as represented to us by the Management, we report that in general funds raised on short-term basis have not been used for long-term purposes

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence, reporting under Paragraph (ix) (e) of the Order is not applicable. As such the Company has not made any investment in any subsidiary, associate or joint venture subsequent to the takeover by the new management (Refer Note 48 of the Notes to the Standalone Financials Statements) and the investments made prior to the same have been written off fully as non-recoverable at the time of the takeover (Refer Note 7 of the Notes to the Standalone Financials Statements)

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence, reporting under Paragraph (ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable. As such the Company has not made any investment in any subsidiary, associate or joint venture subsequent to the takeover by the new management (Refer Note 48 of the Notes to the Standalone Financials Statements) and the investments made prior to the same have been written off fully as non-recoverable at the time of the takeover. (Refer Note 7 of the Notes to the Standalone Financials Statements)

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys during the year by way of Initial Public Offer or Further Public Offer.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

(xi) (a) As such, there has been no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company that has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year.

(c) As per the information and explanation given to us, no whistle-blower complaints, were received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a "Nidhi" Company. Accordingly, Paragraph (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size of the Company and nature of its business.

(b) The Reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under Audit were considered by the Statutory Auditors.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, Paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) As per information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934).

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

(c) The Company or any Member Company of the Group is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and hence, reporting under Paragraph (xvi) (c) & (d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in current financial year. However, it had incurred cash losses of Rs. 2404.18 Lacs during the immediately preceding financial year which have been worked out on the basis of the audited financial statements of the preceding year which were audited by the previous auditors.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the Statutory Auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Since the provisions of S. 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 with regard to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) are not applicable to the company hence the clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

(xxi) The Financial Statements covered by this Report being standalone Financial Statements, no comments are required under Paragraph (xxi) since those are related to Consolidated Financial Statements.

For Naresh & Co. Chartered Accountants (F.R.N. 106928W) CA Abhijeet Dandekar Place: Ahmedabad Partner Date: 27/05/2024 (M. R. N. 108377) UDIN: 24108377BKBOTU8424

"Annexure - B" to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of DIAMOND POWER INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED (“the Company"), as on 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note") issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company have, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.