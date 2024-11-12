iifl-logo-icon 1
Diamond Power CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. Fund raising of securities 3. Other routine matters Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited has informed the Exchange about the financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited has informed the exchange about the Appointment of Internal Auditors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting18 Oct 20249 Oct 2024
Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Sub-division/Stock Split of Equity Shares of the Company The Board Meeting to be held on 15/10/2024 has been revised to 18/10/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 15/10/2024 has been revised to 18/10/2024 inter alia (1) to consider and approve Sub-division/Stock Split of Equity Shares of the Company, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company and other necessary approvals, if any and (2) proposal for fund raising by way of issue of one or more instruments including Equity Shares, Convertible or Non-Convertible Securities of any description or Warrants or Debt Securities, through Preferential Issue, Private Placements, Rights Issue or any other methods or combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory or statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/10/2024) Outcome of Board meeting held on 18.10.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/10/2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the appointment of Chief Financial Officer of the Company
Board Meeting12 Aug 202412 Aug 2024
Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited has informed the exchange about the appointment of cost auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25
Board Meeting25 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and other business matters. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)
Board Meeting20 Jun 202420 Jun 2024
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015-Appointment of Director and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company
Board Meeting27 May 202418 May 2024
Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting had inter alia, considered and approved the following: The Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Cash Flow as on 31st March, 2024 and the Auditors Report with unmodified opinion on Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. The Copy of the same is enclosed herewith. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 along with the Limited Review Report thereon by the Statutory Auditors pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. To transact any other business with the permission of the Chair. Please find enclosed herewith outcome of the Board meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

