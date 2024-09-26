iifl-logo-icon 1
2,418.75
(-1.62%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--2,400₹0.15-62.5%28,800-6.79%
--2,500₹0.05-75%22,200-13.95%
3000%₹2990%2,540--
--2,560₹0.1-96%900-40%
1,5000%₹190-43.28%2,600₹0.05-75%47,100-1.87%
6000%₹292.150%2,620₹0.10%3,3000%
--2,640₹1.350%1,8000%
--2,660₹0.05-87.5%8,400-9.67%
9000%₹169.50%2,680₹0.1-60%11,7000%
5,400-5.26%₹97.8-41.08%2,700₹0.05-87.5%40,500-37.20%
2,1000%₹1750%2,720₹0.1-33.33%6,3000%
6000%₹122.10%2,740₹0.9260%15,600-41.57%
9000%₹103.050%2,760₹0.1-77.77%10,500-35.18%
2,4000%₹26.65-44.53%2,780₹0.05-94.44%6,300-30%
11,700-20.40%₹8-80.19%2,800₹0.05-98.57%29,100-41.56%
9,000-16.66%₹1.65-93.27%2,820₹25.7159.59%10,800-12.19%
24,300-15.62%₹0.2-98.53%2,840₹31.267.29%10,800-25%
21,300-30.39%₹0.05-99.35%2,860₹34.45.68%9,300-11.42%
27,600-20%₹0.05-98.9%2,880₹7451.95%56,700-0.52%
1,17,900-23.39%₹0.05-98.27%2,900₹703.09%60,600-16.52%
41,100-36.86%₹0.05-96.96%2,920₹10014.87%40,2000%
54,600-18.75%₹0.15-86.95%2,940₹102.543.45%27,300-19.46%
31,500-37.5%₹0.05-94.73%2,960₹157.5527.77%20,400-4.22%
41,400-29.23%₹0.05-93.33%2,980₹191.7566.37%27,3001.11%
2,85,900-26.40%₹0.05-91.66%3,000₹1700.26%57,300-16.22%
42,300-2.75%₹0.05-90%3,020₹151.550%11,4000%
33,300-2.63%₹0.05-88.88%3,040₹225.849.58%7,2000%
42,600-6.57%₹0.05-50%3,060₹257.419.94%2,4000%
23,700-4.81%₹0.05-92.85%3,080₹283.8564.64%1,500-16.66%
96,300-22.83%₹0.05-80%3,100₹2650%22,2000%
15,9008.16%₹0.050%3,120₹162.050%3000%
15,0000%₹0.40%3,140₹201.150%6000%
8,400-9.67%₹0.05-90%3,160--
4,8000%₹0.150%3,180--
62,400-11.48%₹0.05-66.66%3,200₹3100%2,7000%
2,4000%₹0.650%3,220₹327.250%6000%
3000%₹0.05-96.96%3,240--
7,500-41.86%₹0.05-80%3,260--
1,5000%₹0.050%3,280--
37,500-11.34%₹0.05-87.5%3,300--
4,5000%₹0.40%3,320--
6,600-12%₹0.05-83.33%3,360--
31,5000%₹0.10%3,400--
17,700-1.66%₹0.05-50%3,440--

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

14 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.

