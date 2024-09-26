Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|2,400
|₹0.15-62.5%
|28,800-6.79%
|-
|-
|2,500
|₹0.05-75%
|22,200-13.95%
|3000%
|₹2990%
|2,540
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,560
|₹0.1-96%
|900-40%
|1,5000%
|₹190-43.28%
|2,600
|₹0.05-75%
|47,100-1.87%
|6000%
|₹292.150%
|2,620
|₹0.10%
|3,3000%
|-
|-
|2,640
|₹1.350%
|1,8000%
|-
|-
|2,660
|₹0.05-87.5%
|8,400-9.67%
|9000%
|₹169.50%
|2,680
|₹0.1-60%
|11,7000%
|5,400-5.26%
|₹97.8-41.08%
|2,700
|₹0.05-87.5%
|40,500-37.20%
|2,1000%
|₹1750%
|2,720
|₹0.1-33.33%
|6,3000%
|6000%
|₹122.10%
|2,740
|₹0.9260%
|15,600-41.57%
|9000%
|₹103.050%
|2,760
|₹0.1-77.77%
|10,500-35.18%
|2,4000%
|₹26.65-44.53%
|2,780
|₹0.05-94.44%
|6,300-30%
|11,700-20.40%
|₹8-80.19%
|2,800
|₹0.05-98.57%
|29,100-41.56%
|9,000-16.66%
|₹1.65-93.27%
|2,820
|₹25.7159.59%
|10,800-12.19%
|24,300-15.62%
|₹0.2-98.53%
|2,840
|₹31.267.29%
|10,800-25%
|21,300-30.39%
|₹0.05-99.35%
|2,860
|₹34.45.68%
|9,300-11.42%
|27,600-20%
|₹0.05-98.9%
|2,880
|₹7451.95%
|56,700-0.52%
|1,17,900-23.39%
|₹0.05-98.27%
|2,900
|₹703.09%
|60,600-16.52%
|41,100-36.86%
|₹0.05-96.96%
|2,920
|₹10014.87%
|40,2000%
|54,600-18.75%
|₹0.15-86.95%
|2,940
|₹102.543.45%
|27,300-19.46%
|31,500-37.5%
|₹0.05-94.73%
|2,960
|₹157.5527.77%
|20,400-4.22%
|41,400-29.23%
|₹0.05-93.33%
|2,980
|₹191.7566.37%
|27,3001.11%
|2,85,900-26.40%
|₹0.05-91.66%
|3,000
|₹1700.26%
|57,300-16.22%
|42,300-2.75%
|₹0.05-90%
|3,020
|₹151.550%
|11,4000%
|33,300-2.63%
|₹0.05-88.88%
|3,040
|₹225.849.58%
|7,2000%
|42,600-6.57%
|₹0.05-50%
|3,060
|₹257.419.94%
|2,4000%
|23,700-4.81%
|₹0.05-92.85%
|3,080
|₹283.8564.64%
|1,500-16.66%
|96,300-22.83%
|₹0.05-80%
|3,100
|₹2650%
|22,2000%
|15,9008.16%
|₹0.050%
|3,120
|₹162.050%
|3000%
|15,0000%
|₹0.40%
|3,140
|₹201.150%
|6000%
|8,400-9.67%
|₹0.05-90%
|3,160
|-
|-
|4,8000%
|₹0.150%
|3,180
|-
|-
|62,400-11.48%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|3,200
|₹3100%
|2,7000%
|2,4000%
|₹0.650%
|3,220
|₹327.250%
|6000%
|3000%
|₹0.05-96.96%
|3,240
|-
|-
|7,500-41.86%
|₹0.05-80%
|3,260
|-
|-
|1,5000%
|₹0.050%
|3,280
|-
|-
|37,500-11.34%
|₹0.05-87.5%
|3,300
|-
|-
|4,5000%
|₹0.40%
|3,320
|-
|-
|6,600-12%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|3,360
|-
|-
|31,5000%
|₹0.10%
|3,400
|-
|-
|17,700-1.66%
|₹0.05-50%
|3,440
|-
|-
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.