Deepak Nitrite Ltd Balance Sheet

2,418.75
(-1.62%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Deepak Nitrite Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.28

27.28

27.28

27.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,927.26

2,597.78

2,228.72

1,817.47

Net Worth

2,954.54

2,625.06

2,256

1,844.75

Minority Interest

Debt

32.03

10.68

24

7.89

Deferred Tax Liability Net

62.99

72.34

63.24

60.81

Total Liabilities

3,049.56

2,708.08

2,343.24

1,913.45

Fixed Assets

960.9

805.36

757.13

844.67

Intangible Assets

Investments

944.99

1,056.83

909

688.6

Deferred Tax Asset Net

14.06

16.02

12

12.87

Networking Capital

954.83

811.93

656.07

362.88

Inventories

381.4

448.53

340.28

216.05

Inventory Days

49.46

43.58

Sundry Debtors

614.26

597.02

550

353.74

Debtor Days

79.94

71.36

Other Current Assets

295.51

124.82

78.54

69.33

Sundry Creditors

-260.68

-297.18

-263.37

-223.89

Creditor Days

38.28

45.17

Other Current Liabilities

-75.66

-61.26

-49.38

-52.35

Cash

174.78

17.94

9.04

4.43

Total Assets

3,049.56

2,708.08

2,343.24

1,913.45

