Deepak Nitrite Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.28
27.28
27.28
27.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,927.26
2,597.78
2,228.72
1,817.47
Net Worth
2,954.54
2,625.06
2,256
1,844.75
Minority Interest
Debt
32.03
10.68
24
7.89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
62.99
72.34
63.24
60.81
Total Liabilities
3,049.56
2,708.08
2,343.24
1,913.45
Fixed Assets
960.9
805.36
757.13
844.67
Intangible Assets
Investments
944.99
1,056.83
909
688.6
Deferred Tax Asset Net
14.06
16.02
12
12.87
Networking Capital
954.83
811.93
656.07
362.88
Inventories
381.4
448.53
340.28
216.05
Inventory Days
49.46
43.58
Sundry Debtors
614.26
597.02
550
353.74
Debtor Days
79.94
71.36
Other Current Assets
295.51
124.82
78.54
69.33
Sundry Creditors
-260.68
-297.18
-263.37
-223.89
Creditor Days
38.28
45.17
Other Current Liabilities
-75.66
-61.26
-49.38
-52.35
Cash
174.78
17.94
9.04
4.43
Total Assets
3,049.56
2,708.08
2,343.24
1,913.45
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.