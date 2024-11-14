iifl-logo-icon 1
Deepak Nitrite Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,421
(-1.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Deepak Nitrite FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

642.01

478.61

706.03

122.08

Depreciation

-72.54

-66.88

-77.93

-51.94

Tax paid

-155.8

-123.89

-161.99

-38.62

Working capital

294.69

-10.62

-6.54

20.2

Other operating items

Operating

708.36

277.21

459.57

51.7

Capital expenditure

-35.14

232.96

176.93

10.89

Free cash flow

673.22

510.17

636.5

62.59

Equity raised

3,559.98

2,926.8

1,836.58

1,557.97

Investing

220.4

125.74

107.62

97.22

Financing

31.89

58.16

105.81

235.24

Dividends paid

0

0

0

17.73

Net in cash

4,485.49

3,620.87

2,686.51

1,970.76

Deepak Nitrite : related Articles

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

14 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.

Read More

