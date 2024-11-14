Deepak Nitrite Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
642.01
478.61
706.03
122.08
Depreciation
-72.54
-66.88
-77.93
-51.94
Tax paid
-155.8
-123.89
-161.99
-38.62
Working capital
294.69
-10.62
-6.54
20.2
Other operating items
Operating
708.36
277.21
459.57
51.7
Capital expenditure
-35.14
232.96
176.93
10.89
Free cash flow
673.22
510.17
636.5
62.59
Equity raised
3,559.98
2,926.8
1,836.58
1,557.97
Investing
220.4
125.74
107.62
97.22
Financing
31.89
58.16
105.81
235.24
Dividends paid
0
0
0
17.73
Net in cash
4,485.49
3,620.87
2,686.51
1,970.76
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.