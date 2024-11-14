|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|20 May 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|-
|7.5
|375
|Final
|Outcome of BM-Dividend Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obtigations and Disclosure Requirements) Regutations, 2015 (Listing Regutations) this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their Meeting hetd today i.e. 20th May, 2024, have recommended, for approval by the shareholders, a dividend of 7.50/- (Rupees Seven and Fifty Paisa Only), being 375%, per equity share for the year ended March 31,2024 on 13,63,93,041 equity shares of face vatue of 2/- (Rupees Two onty) each.
Invest wise with Expert advice
