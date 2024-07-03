Summary

United Breweries is the unrivaled market leader of the Indian beer market with market share of 54% which is almost 3 times the nearest competitor. It has an extensive production footprint with 21 own breweries and 10 contract units providing Pan-India coverage. The company sells beer under its flagship brand Kingfisher. Kingfisher Strong is Indias largest selling beer. International beer brands Heineken and Amstel and import portfolio complement United Breweries Kingfisher franchise. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of beer and non-alcoholic beverages.The UB Group was rooted the flagship company, United Breweries Limited, (UBL) in 13th May, 1999 as UB Infrastructure Projects Limited and as a public limited company at Karnataka to carry out the business of infrastructure facilities and other allied activities. The erstwhile UBL was the holding company of the company and in terms of the Scheme of Arrangement, the brewing business carried on by erstwhile UBL in its various undertakings and/or units and administrative properties relating to or necessary for the aforesaid units are transferred to and now vest in the Company. UBL also referred to as the Beer Division of the UB Group. The Beer business of the company has gone on to become the undisputed king in the Indian beer market. UBL boasts an impressive spread of own and contract manufacturing facilities throughout the Country. Quality Management Systems laid out along the lines of ISO 900

Read More