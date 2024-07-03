iifl-logo-icon 1
United Breweries Ltd Share Price

2,068.95
(-2.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:44:58 PM

  • Open2,101
  • Day's High2,134
  • 52 Wk High2,204.9
  • Prev. Close2,128.1
  • Day's Low2,040
  • 52 Wk Low 1,647.25
  • Turnover (lac)1,871.22
  • P/E119.42
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value169.42
  • EPS17.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)54,704.1
  • Div. Yield0.47
Loading...
  • Open2,009.7
  • Day's High2,174.75
  • Spot2,146.55
  • Prev. Close2,015.25
  • Day's Low1,995.4
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot400
  • OI(Chg %)-2,07,600 (-50.44%)
  • Roll Over%14.29
  • Roll Cost-3.17
  • Traded Vol.11,09,600 (-28.82%)
United Breweries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Alcoholic Beverages

Open

2,101

Prev. Close

2,128.1

Turnover(Lac.)

1,871.22

Day's High

2,134

Day's Low

2,040

52 Week's High

2,204.9

52 Week's Low

1,647.25

Book Value

169.42

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

54,704.1

P/E

119.42

EPS

17.82

Divi. Yield

0.47

United Breweries Ltd Corporate Action

7 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

arrow

7 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 May, 2024

arrow

United Breweries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

United Breweries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.52%

Foreign: 61.51%

Indian: 9.31%

Non-Promoter- 24.02%

Institutions: 24.02%

Non-Institutions: 5.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

United Breweries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.44

26.44

26.44

26.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,147.63

3,934.82

3,905.57

3,553.18

Net Worth

4,174.07

3,961.26

3,932.01

3,579.62

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

5,831.93

4,240.73

6,504.55

5,617.03

yoy growth (%)

37.52

-34.8

15.8

18.64

Raw materials

-2,932.65

-2,036.32

-3,160.28

-2,641.16

As % of sales

50.28

48.01

48.58

47.02

Employee costs

-519.36

-482.29

-499.77

-394.63

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

492.89

175.18

567.42

606.83

Depreciation

-216.91

-231.85

-284.97

-259.6

Tax paid

-127.88

-55.11

-140.19

-212.84

Working capital

74.67

121.85

263.43

76.97

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

37.52

-34.8

15.8

18.64

Op profit growth

83.11

-56.59

-2.96

40.53

EBIT growth

156.59

-66.94

-8.54

61.27

Net profit growth

223.44

-73.58

8.43

71.8

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

18,379.53

16,651.09

13,123.92

10,185.76

14,651.15

Excise Duty

10,256.85

9,151.17

7,285.48

5,942.67

8,141.91

Net Sales

8,122.68

7,499.92

5,838.44

4,243.09

6,509.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

73.74

49.43

29.79

50.25

9.3

United Breweries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

United Spirits Ltd

UNITDSPR

1,682.45

88.041,22,369.513350.532,84399.64

United Breweries Ltd

UBL

2,128.1

119.4256,266.74132.250.472,114.68159.64

Radico Khaitan Ltd

RADICO

2,590.55

119.8934,661.0682.190.121,116.3187.04

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd

ABDL

437.45

198.9812,244.3148.450867.6751.28

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd

TI

453.95

46.698,756.3657.630.11374.8639.15

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT United Breweries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Non Executive Director

Christiaan J Van Steenbergen

Non Executive Director

Jan Cornelis Van der Linden

Independent Director

Manu Anand

Independent Director

Geetu Gidwani Verma

Chairman & Independent Directo

Anand Kripalu

Director (Corporate Affairs)

Garima Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nikhil Malpani

Managing Director & CEO

Vivek Gupta

Additional Director

Radovan Sikorsky

Non Executive Director

Yolanda Talamo

Additional Director

Ranjan Pai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by United Breweries Ltd

Summary

United Breweries is the unrivaled market leader of the Indian beer market with market share of 54% which is almost 3 times the nearest competitor. It has an extensive production footprint with 21 own breweries and 10 contract units providing Pan-India coverage. The company sells beer under its flagship brand Kingfisher. Kingfisher Strong is Indias largest selling beer. International beer brands Heineken and Amstel and import portfolio complement United Breweries Kingfisher franchise. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of beer and non-alcoholic beverages.The UB Group was rooted the flagship company, United Breweries Limited, (UBL) in 13th May, 1999 as UB Infrastructure Projects Limited and as a public limited company at Karnataka to carry out the business of infrastructure facilities and other allied activities. The erstwhile UBL was the holding company of the company and in terms of the Scheme of Arrangement, the brewing business carried on by erstwhile UBL in its various undertakings and/or units and administrative properties relating to or necessary for the aforesaid units are transferred to and now vest in the Company. UBL also referred to as the Beer Division of the UB Group. The Beer business of the company has gone on to become the undisputed king in the Indian beer market. UBL boasts an impressive spread of own and contract manufacturing facilities throughout the Country. Quality Management Systems laid out along the lines of ISO 900
Company FAQs

What is the United Breweries Ltd share price today?

The United Breweries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2068.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of United Breweries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of United Breweries Ltd is ₹54704.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of United Breweries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of United Breweries Ltd is 119.42 and 13.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of United Breweries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a United Breweries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of United Breweries Ltd is ₹1647.25 and ₹2204.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of United Breweries Ltd?

United Breweries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.69%, 3 Years at 10.85%, 1 Year at 16.61%, 6 Month at 4.53%, 3 Month at -0.90% and 1 Month at 8.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of United Breweries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of United Breweries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.83 %
Institutions - 24.03 %
Public - 5.14 %

