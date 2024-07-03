Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAlcoholic Beverages
Open₹2,101
Prev. Close₹2,128.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,871.22
Day's High₹2,134
Day's Low₹2,040
52 Week's High₹2,204.9
52 Week's Low₹1,647.25
Book Value₹169.42
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)54,704.1
P/E119.42
EPS17.82
Divi. Yield0.47
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.44
26.44
26.44
26.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,147.63
3,934.82
3,905.57
3,553.18
Net Worth
4,174.07
3,961.26
3,932.01
3,579.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5,831.93
4,240.73
6,504.55
5,617.03
yoy growth (%)
37.52
-34.8
15.8
18.64
Raw materials
-2,932.65
-2,036.32
-3,160.28
-2,641.16
As % of sales
50.28
48.01
48.58
47.02
Employee costs
-519.36
-482.29
-499.77
-394.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
492.89
175.18
567.42
606.83
Depreciation
-216.91
-231.85
-284.97
-259.6
Tax paid
-127.88
-55.11
-140.19
-212.84
Working capital
74.67
121.85
263.43
76.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
37.52
-34.8
15.8
18.64
Op profit growth
83.11
-56.59
-2.96
40.53
EBIT growth
156.59
-66.94
-8.54
61.27
Net profit growth
223.44
-73.58
8.43
71.8
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
18,379.53
16,651.09
13,123.92
10,185.76
14,651.15
Excise Duty
10,256.85
9,151.17
7,285.48
5,942.67
8,141.91
Net Sales
8,122.68
7,499.92
5,838.44
4,243.09
6,509.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
73.74
49.43
29.79
50.25
9.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
United Spirits Ltd
UNITDSPR
1,682.45
|88.04
|1,22,369.51
|335
|0.53
|2,843
|99.64
United Breweries Ltd
UBL
2,128.1
|119.42
|56,266.74
|132.25
|0.47
|2,114.68
|159.64
Radico Khaitan Ltd
RADICO
2,590.55
|119.89
|34,661.06
|82.19
|0.12
|1,116.3
|187.04
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd
ABDL
437.45
|198.98
|12,244.31
|48.45
|0
|867.67
|51.28
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd
TI
453.95
|46.69
|8,756.36
|57.63
|0.11
|374.86
|39.15
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
Non Executive Director
Christiaan J Van Steenbergen
Non Executive Director
Jan Cornelis Van der Linden
Independent Director
Manu Anand
Independent Director
Geetu Gidwani Verma
Chairman & Independent Directo
Anand Kripalu
Director (Corporate Affairs)
Garima Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nikhil Malpani
Managing Director & CEO
Vivek Gupta
Additional Director
Radovan Sikorsky
Non Executive Director
Yolanda Talamo
Additional Director
Ranjan Pai
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by United Breweries Ltd
Summary
United Breweries is the unrivaled market leader of the Indian beer market with market share of 54% which is almost 3 times the nearest competitor. It has an extensive production footprint with 21 own breweries and 10 contract units providing Pan-India coverage. The company sells beer under its flagship brand Kingfisher. Kingfisher Strong is Indias largest selling beer. International beer brands Heineken and Amstel and import portfolio complement United Breweries Kingfisher franchise. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of beer and non-alcoholic beverages.The UB Group was rooted the flagship company, United Breweries Limited, (UBL) in 13th May, 1999 as UB Infrastructure Projects Limited and as a public limited company at Karnataka to carry out the business of infrastructure facilities and other allied activities. The erstwhile UBL was the holding company of the company and in terms of the Scheme of Arrangement, the brewing business carried on by erstwhile UBL in its various undertakings and/or units and administrative properties relating to or necessary for the aforesaid units are transferred to and now vest in the Company. UBL also referred to as the Beer Division of the UB Group. The Beer business of the company has gone on to become the undisputed king in the Indian beer market. UBL boasts an impressive spread of own and contract manufacturing facilities throughout the Country. Quality Management Systems laid out along the lines of ISO 900
Read More
The United Breweries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2068.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of United Breweries Ltd is ₹54704.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of United Breweries Ltd is 119.42 and 13.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a United Breweries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of United Breweries Ltd is ₹1647.25 and ₹2204.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
United Breweries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.69%, 3 Years at 10.85%, 1 Year at 16.61%, 6 Month at 4.53%, 3 Month at -0.90% and 1 Month at 8.81%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.