|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
37.59
-34.81
15.84
18.81
Op profit growth
82.81
-56.49
-2.89
40.47
EBIT growth
155.5
-66.78
-8.45
61.13
Net profit growth
222.78
-73.53
8.5
71.71
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.93
8.98
13.45
16.05
EBIT margin
8.72
4.69
9.21
11.66
Net profit margin
6.25
2.66
6.57
7.01
RoCE
13
5.19
17.45
21.53
RoNW
2.43
0.79
3.44
3.92
RoA
2.33
0.73
3.1
3.23
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
13.85
4.31
16.2
14.93
Dividend per share
10.5
0.5
2.5
2
Cash EPS
5.6
-4.49
5.39
5.08
Book value per share
148.82
135.48
133.13
101.74
Valuation ratios
P/E
107.49
288.07
56.64
63.43
P/CEPS
265.49
-276.35
170.12
186.12
P/B
10
9.16
6.89
9.3
EV/EBIDTA
52.95
75.63
27.6
27.67
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
13.41
Tax payout
-25.96
-31.46
-24.71
-35.07
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
82.82
118.08
79.87
90.74
Inventory days
64.78
95.94
53.32
50.62
Creditor days
-48.89
-61.16
-37.81
-40.78
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-34.45
-8.79
-19.28
-13.75
Net debt / equity
-0.22
-0.05
0.04
0.1
Net debt / op. profit
-1.29
-0.54
0.19
0.31
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-50.11
-47.82
-48.41
-46.83
Employee costs
-8.95
-11.44
-7.74
-7.1
Other costs
-28.99
-31.74
-30.38
-30.01
