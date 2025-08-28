iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

United Breweries to Invest ₹90 Crore in Expanding Telangana Brewery Capacity

28 Aug 2025 , 11:32 AM

United Breweries Ltd on Tuesday announced plans to boost production at its Nizam Brewery in Telangana by installing a new canning line, aimed at meeting the rising demand for its premium brands Kingfisher and Heineken.

The expansion will add 0.4 million hectolitres (mhl) of capacity within a year, supplementing the brewery’s existing 0.5 mhl, which is currently operating at more than 90% utilisation. The project entails an investment of ₹90 crore, which will be funded entirely through internal accruals, the Heineken-controlled company said in its filing to the stock exchanges.

United Breweries currently operates with an installed capacity of 0.5 million hectolitres (mhl) at its Nizam Brewery, which is running at more than 90% utilisation. To keep pace with rising market demand, the company plans to add 0.4 mhl of fresh capacity through a new canning line. The project, expected to be completed within one year, involves an investment of ₹90 crore, to be funded entirely through internal accruals. United Breweries shares are at ₹1,837.60 at 10.59 am. This is a 0.97% dip on August 28, 2025.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Buisness news
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Stock Market today
  • stocks to watch
  • Telangana
  • Top News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Societe Generale Buys ₹79 Crore Worth Stake in RBL Bank via Bulk Deal on NSE

Societe Generale Buys ₹79 Crore Worth Stake in RBL Bank via Bulk Deal on NSE

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Aug 2025|03:02 PM
Samvardhana Motherson to pick up majority stake in Yutaka Giken

Samvardhana Motherson to pick up majority stake in Yutaka Giken

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Aug 2025|02:40 PM
Adani Power secures LoA for 2,400 MW greenfield project in Bihar

Adani Power secures LoA for 2,400 MW greenfield project in Bihar

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Aug 2025|01:54 PM
S J Logistics Bags ₹42 Crore Project Cargo Order from Leading T&D Player

S J Logistics Bags ₹42 Crore Project Cargo Order from Leading T&D Player

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Aug 2025|01:43 PM
BSE to Launch Pre-Open Trading in Futures and Options from December 8, 2025

BSE to Launch Pre-Open Trading in Futures and Options from December 8, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Aug 2025|01:10 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.