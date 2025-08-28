United Breweries to Invest ₹90 Crore in Expanding Telangana Brewery Capacity

United Breweries Ltd on Tuesday announced plans to boost production at its Nizam Brewery in Telangana by installing a new canning line, aimed at meeting the rising demand for its premium brands Kingfisher and Heineken.

The expansion will add 0.4 million hectolitres (mhl) of capacity within a year, supplementing the brewery’s existing 0.5 mhl, which is currently operating at more than 90% utilisation. The project entails an investment of ₹90 crore, which will be funded entirely through internal accruals, the Heineken-controlled company said in its filing to the stock exchanges.

United Breweries shares are at ₹1,837.60 at 10.59 am. This is a 0.97% dip on August 28, 2025.

