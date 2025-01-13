United Breweries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.44
26.44
26.44
26.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,147.63
3,934.82
3,905.57
3,553.18
Net Worth
4,174.07
3,961.26
3,932.01
3,579.62
Minority Interest
Debt
102.03
15.62
9.74
261.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
21.45
19.06
21.2
15.52
Total Liabilities
4,297.55
3,995.94
3,962.95
3,857.11
Fixed Assets
1,940.25
1,920.2
2,014.65
2,070.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
15.62
15.7
16
13.71
Deferred Tax Asset Net
74.32
64.02
59.63
50.44
Networking Capital
2,059.17
1,601.07
964.92
1,254.88
Inventories
1,366.45
1,425.97
934.41
1,135.29
Inventory Days
58.48
97.71
Sundry Debtors
2,313.29
1,407.07
1,254.5
1,394.82
Debtor Days
78.51
120.05
Other Current Assets
1,146.61
1,062.38
774.98
727.71
Sundry Creditors
-995.47
-743.94
-689.99
-686.78
Creditor Days
43.18
59.11
Other Current Liabilities
-1,771.71
-1,550.41
-1,308.97
-1,316.16
Cash
208.19
394.95
907.74
468.05
Total Assets
4,297.55
3,995.94
3,962.95
3,857.11
